BRUJERIA Announce "Matando Güeros - 30 Aniversário Tour"

Extreme metallers, Brujeria, are proud to announce their "Matando Güeros - 30 Aniversário Tour". The 19-date Southwest trek will kick off on February 24 in Yuma, Arizona and will make their way across the southwest coast with performances in Houston, Albuquerque, and Bakersfield before concluding in San Diego on March 19.

Joining the band for select dates are Total Chaos (2/24-3/12) and Dwarves (3/15-3/19) while Art Of Shock will be opening the show through the whole tour. Come celebrate the release of their first studio album this spring.

Brujo Comments, "'Matando Gueros... Aun Vive! 1993-2023."

Tickets for the tour are now on sale here.

Tour dates:

February

24 - Red Moon Ale House - Yuma, AZ ~

25 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ ~

26 - Rockhouse - El Paso, TX ~

28 - Cold Brew - Laredo, TX ~

March

1 - Warehouse Live Studio - Houston, TX ~

2 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX ~

3 - Tulips - Fort Worth, TX ~

4 - Black Cock Brewing - Roswell, NM ~

5 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM ~

8 - Inspired Moments - Farmington, NM ~

9 - Yucca North - Flagstaff, AZ ~

10 - Backstage Bar - Las Vegas, NV ~

11 - Temblor Brewing Company - Bakersfield, CA ~

12 - Den Of Sin - Sacramento, CA ~

15 - The Ritz - San Jose, CA ^

16 - Strummer's - Fresno, CA ^

17 - Glass House - Pomona, CA ^

18 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA ^

19 - Music Box - San Diego, CA ^

~ Total Chaos (2/24-3/12)

^ Dwarves (3/15-3/19)

The band released their COVID-666 digital single via Nuclear Blast Records. Watch the quarantine-themed music video for their title track "COVID-666" which was directed by Juan Brujo, below.