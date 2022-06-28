BRUTTA Feat. Past / Present HAKEN, ATHEMON Members Offering Free Download Of Debut Album

Recently unleashing their debut self-titled album on June 17, extreme blackened death metallers Brutta are offering up this slice of fast, brutal and relentless music for FREE download via their Bandcamp.

“The album is a definitive punch in your face… or maybe we could say a hammer in your forehead! A mixture of open evil chords with blast beats finding a defined yet tormenting growling vocal. The song themes are very precise and the lyrics bring a subjective aspect of human mental conflicts from a darker angle. It’s right there, aggression, darkness, heaviness, a critical sound mass with a huge personality, not to mention its fine production. A huge amount of energy will be released while listening to the album, guaranteed,” adds the band.

Brutta is blackened death metal hailing from São Paulo, Brazil, and the UK. They are a new arrangement of three seasoned musicians including drummer Gledson Gonçalves; guitarist/vocalist Adriano Ribeiro (Athemon) and bassist Tom MacLean (Athemon, ex-Haken). Together they have but one mission, to bring the heaviest music they can muster and melt the faces off fans everywhere at live performances and on record. They are excited to be releasing their debut self-titled album this year to fully show the metal world what they are made of and what they can bring to the scene.

“Devon” is the seventh of eight tracks, each one more pummeling and unforgiving than the last. They span themes such as religion and disturbed individuals, all with blast beats, brutal gutturals, and death metal riffs. They take all of their influences and wind them together into something daring, mysterious, and unforgettable. They are recommended listening for those with an interest in Bloodbath, Dark Funeral, and Morbid Angel.

Tracklisting:

“Brutta”

“Mortem”

“Frgmntd”

“Bastardo”

“Inferno”

“Cristus”

“Devon”

“Limbo”

"Devon":

"Brutta":

Album teaser:

(Photo credit: Gledson and Adriano: Felipe Rinke. Tom: self-taken photo)