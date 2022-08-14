BUCKCHERRY Bassist KELLY LEMIEUX Guests On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE
August 14, 2022, 41 minutes ago
This week's episode of the In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast featured special guest, and Buckcherry bassist, Kelly LeMieux on August 12th. He chimed in on the 'Hawt Topix' of Aliens & Bigfoot, New Frontmen in Rock (or lack thereof according to Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen), plus maintaining sobriety in the decadent world of heavy rock.
In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in-depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians and entertainers... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.
Buckcherry is currently touring The United States, remaining shows are as listed:
August
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Depot
16 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
17 - Denver, CO - The Venue
19 - Cheyenne, WY - Outlaw Saloon
20 - Fort Hall, ID - Shoshone-Bannock Casino
21 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino
23 - Ashland, OR - Historic Ashland Armory
25 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium
26 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse
27 - Redmond, OR - General Duffy’s
September
1 - Omaha, NE - Barnato
2 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
4 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
6 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room
7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel’s
9 - Blue Ridge, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival
10 - Nashville, TN - Skydeck On Broadway
11 - Memphis, TN - Lafayette’s Music Room