BUCKCHERRY Bassist KELLY LEMIEUX Guests On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE

This week's episode of the In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast featured special guest, and Buckcherry bassist, Kelly LeMieux on August 12th. He chimed in on the 'Hawt Topix' of Aliens & Bigfoot, New Frontmen in Rock (or lack thereof according to Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen), plus maintaining sobriety in the decadent world of heavy rock.

In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in-depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians and entertainers... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.

Buckcherry is currently touring The United States, remaining shows are as listed:

August

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Depot

16 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

17 - Denver, CO - The Venue

19 - Cheyenne, WY - Outlaw Saloon

20 - Fort Hall, ID - Shoshone-Bannock Casino

21 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino

23 - Ashland, OR - Historic Ashland Armory

25 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium

26 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

27 - Redmond, OR - General Duffy’s

September

1 - Omaha, NE - Barnato

2 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

4 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

6 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel’s

9 - Blue Ridge, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

10 - Nashville, TN - Skydeck On Broadway

11 - Memphis, TN - Lafayette’s Music Room