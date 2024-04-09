BUCKCHERRY, NONPOINT, BUTCHER BABIES And Others Confirmed For Central Georgia's "Throwdown At The Campground"; The Campfire Allstars To Include RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL, JOHN TEMPESTA & More

Throwdown At The Campground rock and camping festival has announced single day performance lineups and onsite experiences for the June 6-9 event at the festival’s scenic 150-acre site with a private lake in Soperton, Georgia, just one hour from Savannah and two hours from Atlanta.

Throwdown At The Campground has partnered with Macon Harley Davidson for a Throwdown Takeover that will have riders from all over converge at the fest for a bike show judged by members of Buckcherry, bike-themed games and more. The festival offers fans the opportunity to engage with band members in various scenarios throughout the weekend and will include artist-hosted events and theme nights. Single day and 4-day tickets are on sale now at CampThrowdown.com. Additional “Glamping” sites are now available due to fan demand after the initial number of luxury camping options sold out quickly.

The second annual Throwdown At The Campground will feature performances from Buckcherry, Nonpoint, Taproot, Butcher Babies, World Gone Cold, RA, Otherwise, The Campfire Allstars and more, with 20+ bands performing over four days. Recent additions to the band lineup include Liliac (hard rock band of siblings of Transylvanian descent known for their performances on America’s Got Talent and The World’s Best), World’s Greatest Villains (produced by Disturbed’s John Moyer) and Georgia favorites, Sunbreak.

The festival will also feature special performances from The Campfire Allstars, with guest appearances from a variety of musicians including: Carly Smithson (We are the Fallen / American Idol), Dameon Aranda (Aranda), Gabe Aranda (Aranda), Harley Hess (Night Ranger / Foreigner / Little River Band), Joey Duenas (The Bvtch3r / Unloco), John Tempesta (The Cult), Johnny Hetherington (Art of Dying), Miles McPherson (former Paramore / Kelly Clarkson), Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (Art Of Anarchy/ex-Guns ‘N Roses), Sameer Bhattacharya (Flyleaf), Tyson Leslie and many surprise guests.

John Tempesta of The Cult said, “It’s going to be a big rock ‘n’ roll family reunion at the Throwdown! I can’t wait to take the stage with The Campfire Allstars and hang with everyone again!”

Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (Art Of Anarchy/ex-Guns N’ Roses) exclaimed, “I'm sooooo excited to be joining The Campfire Allstars at the Throwdown!! Looking forward to seeing the great bands, jamming with old friends, and hanging with you all! See you there!!”

“Henry David Thoreau said, ‘The fire is the main comfort of the camp, whether in summer or winter.’ That’s us, The Campfire Allstars! We’re the fire,” said Sameer Bhattacharya of Flyleaf. “See you at Throwdown At The Campground.”

Throwdown At The Campground will celebrate two special moments: the 25th anniversary of Buckcherry’s debut album, which featured their hit single “Lit Up,” as well as the 20th anniversary of Nonpoint’s Recoil album, with their popular version of the Phil Collins classic “In The Air Tonight.”

Music performances at Throwdown At The Campground will be on The Hangar main stage (inside a private open air airplane hangar) and the Throwdown Whiskey Stage (late night shows and surprise acoustic performances), and fans can also enjoy late night entertainment at The Hangar Bar including Karaoke Throwdown with The Hell Yeah Brother Experience and special guest DJ sets.

The initial daily music lineups (with bands listed in alphabetical order), theme nights and artist-hosted events for Throwdown At The Campground are below. Additional bands will be added soon.

Thursday, June 6: Cypher Machine, The Hell Yeah Brother Experience (late night karaoke and live band jam afterparty hosted by members of Otherwise and Widow7), Otherwise, RA, Thousand Years Wide, Widow7

Theme: “Rep Your Set” - “Rep Your Set” is all about taking pride in what you live for. You can rep your city, your state, or even favorite sports team, band, etc.

Friday, June 7: Afterlife, The Campfire Allstars, Liliac, Lippy Rage (late night themed afterparty hosted by members of Nonpoint and The Campfire Allstars), Nonpoint, Seventh Day Slumber, Taproot, The Bites

Additional Experiences: Escape Room (rock themed escape), Band vs. Fans Game Show or other artist-hosted events

Theme: “Fo Shizzle My Throwdizzle!” - The Campfire Allstars have stolen the DeLorean and are taking us back to the ‘90s and beyond! Get your Britney Spears school girl outfits, NSYNC haircuts, Pulp Fiction suits, and The Big Lebowski robes out and get ‘em pressed as you come dressed in your ‘90s best. Costume contests, games and more!

Saturday, June 8: Buckcherry, Butcher Babies, The Hell Yeah Brother Experience (late night karaoke and live band jam afterparty hosted by members of Butcher Babies), Madame Mayhem, Platinum Moon, The Color 8, The Letter Black, World’s Greatest Villains

Additional Experiences: Bike Show (judged by members of Buckcherry and fans), Escape Room (rock themed escape), Band vs. Fans Game Show and other artist-hosted events

Theme: “Is There Anybody Out There?” - The Hangar 18 Main Stage will be invaded by aliens and heroes as we come dressed as our favorite movie aliens and actors. Or take it to the next level and create your own out of this world character. There is one rule though…all flying vehicles must be parked and keys given to Chewie to keep you from flying back to your home planets after a long day of throwing back space beers.

Sunday, June 9: Amongst The Giants, Magdalene Rose, Seventh Day Slumber, Sunbreak, World Gone Cold

Additional Experiences: Band vs. Fans Game Show and other artist-hosted events

Theme: “Hawaiian Shirt Day” - After three days of crossing the universe and decades, it’s time to make a statement with the craziest Hawaiian shirts. Throwdown can’t be complete without witnessing a circle pit of Hawaiian shirts! It will be like watching Jimmy Buffet covering “War Ensemble” by Slayer! Take me away again to Throwdown-a-Ville!

Throwdown At The Campground offers attendees the chance to "live like a rockstar" for four days of fun, music, and camping with their favorite bands. In addition to at least one performance from each band, the “Throwdown Fam” will enjoy artist-hosted events and parties, surprise acoustic campfire jams, storytelling with artists, late night afterparties, movies, special DJ sets and more.

Camping for Throwdown At The Campground opens on Wednesday, June 5 for those who purchase the Early Arrival pass, and the campgrounds are open through Monday, June 10. However, camping is not required to attend this event. A layaway payment plan option is available for all ticket purchases. For full details on ticket and camping options, visit: www.CampThrowdown.com. Festival gates open on Thursday, June 9 at Noon.