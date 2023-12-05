BUCKCHERRY To Headline Georgia’s Throwdown At The Campground In June 2024

The second annual Throwdown at the Campground rock and camping experience will debut June 6-9, 2024 at its new home at the festival’s scenic 150-acre site with a private lake in Soperton, Georgia, just one hour from Savannah and two hours from Atlanta.

2024’s Throwdown at the Campground will feature performances from Buckcherry, Nonpoint, Taproot, Butcher Babies, World Gone Cold, RA, Otherwise, The Campfire Allstars and more, with 20+ bands performing over four days. Performances will be on The Hangar main stage (inside a private open air airplane hangar) and the Throwdown Whiskey Stage (late night shows and surprise acoustic performances), and fans can also enjoy late night entertainment at The Hangar Bar including Karaoke Throwdown with Hell Yeah Brother and special guest DJ sets.

Josh Todd of Buckcherry said, "Buckcherry is thrilled to be part of the 2024 edition of the Throwdown at the Campground. Lots of great bands and fun activities should make for a great experience. We look forward to throwing down with everyone in June!”

Throwdown at the Campground co-producer Mike Edgerton said, “We couldn’t be happier with the energy and excitement that bands and the fans have going into year number 2 of Throwdown at the Campground! And to do it on our own Camp Throwdown property opens the doors to so many unique offerings for the Throwdown family to experience. We can’t wait to open the gates in June!”

The current band lineup for Throwdown at the Campground is as follows: Buckcherry, Nonpoint, Taproot, Butcher Babies, World Gone Cold, RA, Otherwise, Afterlife, The Letter Black, Seventh Day Slumber, Madame Mayhem, Platinum Moon, The Bites, The Color 8, Magdalene Rose, Amongst The Giants, Widow7, Thousand Years Wide, Cypher Machine, Fingernails Are Pretty, Lippy Rage, Hell Yeah Brother (fan favorite karaoke cover band) and more. The festival will also feature special performances from The Campfire Allstars, with guest appearances from a variety of musicians. In addition, a highlight for Throwdown at the Campground attendees is the surprise band. In 2023, fans were treated to an unannounced performance from P.O.D.

From now until Christmas Day (December 25, 2023) at 2:00 PM ET, fans can take advantage of the “Lit Up In December” Two For One Ticket Promo Deal celebrating the upcoming 25th anniversary of Buckcherry’s debut album, which featured their hit single “Lit Up.” Buckcherry have teamed up with nonprofit Keep The Beat Alive to offer fans this very special holiday offer for new ticket purchases at campthrowdown.com by choosing “Lit Up In December” in the ticket options. All guests who purchased tickets before December 1 will be entered into a drawing for a custom “Lit Up” guitar signed by Buckcherry courtesy of Keep the Beat Alive.

4-day tickets for Throwdown at the Campground are on sale now at campthrowdown.com. General admission weekend passes start at just $189 (+ fees) or $288 (+ fees) for festival access with a tent or RV camping spot. A “glamping” option with yurt-style tent and amenities is available as well. Camping opens on Wednesday, June 5 for those who purchase the Early Arrival pass, and the campgrounds are open through Monday, June 10. Festival gates open on Thursday, June 9 at Noon.

A layaway payment plan option is available for all ticket purchases. And for those unable to attend the full weekend, single day tickets will go on sale January 1. Camping is not required to attend this event.

Throwdown at the Campground offers attendees the chance to "live like a rockstar" for four days of fun, music, and camping with their favorite bands. In addition to at least one performance from each band, the “Throwdown Fam” will enjoy artist-hosted events and parties, surprise acoustic campfire jams, storytelling with artists, late night afterparties, movies, special DJ sets and more.

Throwdown at the Campground is produced by OTE and Triad Music.

The festival grounds are located on Georgia Highway 46 in the town of Soperton, GA.

Safety is a high priority for festival organizers, and they’ve partnered with the creators of RadarOmega, the most powerful weather tracking app available. This allows them to follow precise high resolution single site radar data that keeps them aware of the most current weather conditions in the region. Festivalgoers are also invited to download the weather app.