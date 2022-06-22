BULLETBOYS - New Lineup To Release "Holy F*ck" Single On Friday; Audio

Rock Avenue Records USA recently welcomed BulletBoys to the label. The band's new lineup - Marq Torien (vocals), Ira Black (guitar), Brad Lang (bass) and Fred Aching (drums) - is built with a new and refreshing sound.

In anticipation of the band's new album, the label will release the first single, "Holy F*ck", this Friday, June 24. The single will be available for purchase at all major digital retailers including iTunes (worldwide), Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Play, Apple Music, Deezer, Pandora, Shazam, Target Media, Tidal, YouTube, Napster (Rhapsody), Groove, 7digital, 24-7 Entertainment, KKBOX, Akazoo, Anghami, AWA, KKBox, Saavn, Simfy Africa, Slacker, Starzik, Ultimate China, iHeart Radio, and Pandora.