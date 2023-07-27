BURNING WITCHES Announce 2023 Headline Tour, Visiting Western US And Mexico

Swiss heavy metal unit, Burning Witches, are thrilled to finally announce their 2023 North American headline tour of the western USA and Mexico. The tour kicks off in Mexico City, MX on December 1 at the Life After Death Horror Festival. They will visit several major cities in the US before the tour comes to an end on December 17 in Roseville, CA.

Tickets on sale now, and are available via local venues - see all information via the band's official website.

Burning Witches offers: "Hey, America! We're excited to announce that we will see you soon out west! We look forward to rocking out with you all in Texas, California, Nevada and Arizona this time around!"

Tour dates:

December

1 - Mexico City, MX - Life After Death Horror Festival

3 - Houston, TX - Roof Top Lounge

6 - Hollywood, CA - The Whisky

7 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

8 - Glendale, AZ - 44 Sports Bar and Grill

9 - Tucson, AZ - Encore Tucson

12 - Denver, CO - The Rickhouse

14 - Morro Bay, CA - The Siren

15 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55

16 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

17 - Roseville, CA - Roseville Trading Co.

Burning Witches recently unleashed an official live performance video for “Evil Witch”, off of their fifth studio album and Napalm Records debut, The Dark Tower.

Lineup:

Laura Guldemond - Vocals

Romana Kalkuhl - Guitars

Courtney Cox - Guitars

Jeanine Grob - Bass

Lala Frischknecht - Drums

(Photo - Martin Rahn)