BURNING WITCHES Announce 2023 Headline Tour, Visiting Western US And Mexico
July 27, 2023, 8 minutes ago
Swiss heavy metal unit, Burning Witches, are thrilled to finally announce their 2023 North American headline tour of the western USA and Mexico. The tour kicks off in Mexico City, MX on December 1 at the Life After Death Horror Festival. They will visit several major cities in the US before the tour comes to an end on December 17 in Roseville, CA.
Tickets on sale now, and are available via local venues - see all information via the band's official website.
Burning Witches offers: "Hey, America! We're excited to announce that we will see you soon out west! We look forward to rocking out with you all in Texas, California, Nevada and Arizona this time around!"
Tour dates:
December
1 - Mexico City, MX - Life After Death Horror Festival
3 - Houston, TX - Roof Top Lounge
6 - Hollywood, CA - The Whisky
7 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd
8 - Glendale, AZ - 44 Sports Bar and Grill
9 - Tucson, AZ - Encore Tucson
12 - Denver, CO - The Rickhouse
14 - Morro Bay, CA - The Siren
15 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55
16 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse
17 - Roseville, CA - Roseville Trading Co.
Burning Witches recently unleashed an official live performance video for “Evil Witch”, off of their fifth studio album and Napalm Records debut, The Dark Tower.
Lineup:
Laura Guldemond - Vocals
Romana Kalkuhl - Guitars
Courtney Cox - Guitars
Jeanine Grob - Bass
Lala Frischknecht - Drums
(Photo - Martin Rahn)