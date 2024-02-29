BURNING WITCHES Honour OZZY OSBOURNE With Cover Of "Shot In The Dark"; Music Video

In anticipation of their US tour with headliners and labelmates KK's Priest kicking off next week, Swiss heavy metal force Burning Witches have revealed a new music video for their cover of the Ozzy Osbourne classic, "Shot In The Dark", a bonus track cut from select versions of their recent fifth full-length, The Dark Tower.

Following the album's #7 debut on the US Current Hard Music Albums chart, Burning Witches showcase what fans can expect from their explosive live show with the cover's retro-style music video.

Guitarist Romana Kalkuhl on the the "Shot In The Dark" cover and video: "We are really thrilled to present our cool 80s retro-looking Ozzy cover music video, right before our US tour begins with KK's Priest and L.A. Guns on the east coast! This song influenced our youth and that guitar tone is really timeless - we hope you enjoy the atmosphere and the little drive with us, because:

'For tonight we fight, It's our adrenaline ride, Hold your horns up high,

Hear our battle cry: WE STAND AS ONE!'"

Make sure to catch Burning Witches supporting KK's Priest and special guests L.A. Guns on tour in the US, beginning next week on March 7 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Dates are selling fast - get your tickets now before they are gone!

Tour dates:

March

7 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

9 - Destin, FL - Club LA

10 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

12 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

13 - Buffalo, NY - Riverworks

15 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

16 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage Ae

19 - Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion

20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

23 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre

24 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

(Photo - Martin Rahn)