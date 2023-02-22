BURNING WITCHES To Release The Dark Tower Album In May; Title Track Music Video Posted

When Burning Witches come together, the world is ablaze. With just a sip of their bewitched brew of heavy metal, the quintet whisks the listener back to the heyday of the hottest and cruelest era in rock history. Inspired by the trademarks of classic 80s heavy metal - like skyscraper guitar solos, bludgeoning, raspy vocals and screams, and fast paced drums - Burning Witches unleash a searing attack once more with their fifth studio album and Napalm Records debut, The Dark Tower, out May 5. Fasten your broom’s seatbelt for this wild and fiery ride.

Behold. The cauldron bubbles and churns, as the Burning Witches conjure up their spellbinding album, crowned by the title track "The Dark Tower". Prepare to be entranced as commanding guitar riffs seize your senses, but it's the potent vocals that truly captivate - especially the mesmerizing chorus that beckons you to join with the coven. Yet, this is but a mere glimpse into the magic that the witches have weaved. Many more freshly brewed incantations are primed and ready to be unleashed upon those brave enough to listen to The Dark Tower.

Burning Witches on their single “The Dark Tower”: "Wow that was quick, right? Album No5 is already done and we are back with the brand-new single ‘The Dark Tower’. The title track of the new record will fit perfectly into our set list with its relentless beat, the truly epic riffs and the striking but melodic vocals. The theme of Elizabeth Bathory and her infamous ‘blood countess’ reputation was a fantastic inspiration for a breathtaking video clip. We all could relate to the story and its creepy saga and knew from the beginning, it would be a new highlight in the Witches history. Last but not least, we want to thank the fans that supported us here and played the extras, in this very emotional and creepy little ride. Enjoy the clip.”

Watch the video for “The Dark Tower” below.

Burning Witches set the world ablaze, ushering in a new wave of heavy metal.

On fifteen energetic tracks, Burning Witches ring the bells for a midnight mass in smoky-warm bars. Opening with “Unleash The Beast”, roaring, dueling guitars battle each other with top-notch, fast-paced performances while the energy of the song rises to its climax when the sharp voice of singer Laura Guldemond combines with powerful harmonies. “World On Fire” first gets the listener’s pulse pumping with the rising tension of flashy guitar work, before melodic six-string solos unite with unbeatable guitar onslaughts and sophisticated drum attacks - underlining conjuring vocal lines that call out for an evening zombie dance. Restless and intense, the fierce women of Burning Witches shred their instruments on The Dark Tower like no other, but with the soft mid-tempo track “Tomorrow”, the witches settle down to gather their strength for just a moment. Bittersweet melodies float up to the sky like weightless feathers, carrying a message of five confident women. Ready again to gradually increase the tempo, “Heart Of Ice” and “Arrow Of Time” ensnare with extravagant guitar tapping and heroic vocals by Laura, while “The Lost Souls” merges devilish staccato and legato riffs, creating an ominous atmosphere amid the bewitching screams of the five Swiss enchantresses. With their new studio album, Burning Witches not only bring back the glory days of heavy metal, but push it beyond - trapping the soul of each listener with energetic performances on The Dark Tower.

The Dark Tower will be available in the following formats:

- Wooden Box Edition: Digisleeve, Bonus CD Cardboard Sleeve, Bonus 7" Vinyl in Black & Logo Beanie

- 2 LP Gatefold Edition in White Red Blue Splatter with Logo Patch & Cover Art Slipmat (strictly limited to 500 copies worldwide)

- 2 LP Gatefold Edition in Marbled Blue Black – D-Side Logo Etching (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)

- 2 LP Gatefold Edition in Transparent Red – D-Side Logo Etching (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)

- 2 LP Gatefold Edition in Crystal Clear – D-Side Logo Etching (strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide)

- 2 LP Gatefold Edition in Picture – D-Side Logo Etching (strictly limited to 100 copies worldwide)

- 2 LP Gatefold Edition in Black – D-Side Logo Etching

- 6 Page Digisleeve Patch & Signed Booklet (GSA exclusive, strictly limited to 300 copies)

- 6 Page Digisleeve & Shirt

- 6 Page Digisleeve

- Tape Edition - Red with white print

- Full Digital Album

The Dark Tower tracklisting:

"Rise Of Darkness"

"Unleash The Beast"

"Renegade"

"Evil Witch"

"World On Fire"

"Tomorrow"

"House Of Blood"

"The Dark Tower"

"Heart Of Ice"

"Arrow Of Time"

"Doomed To Die"

"Into The Unknown"

"The Lost Souls"

"The Dark Tower" video:

Burning Witches lineup:

Laura Guldemond - Vocals

Romana Kalkuhl - Guitars

Larissa Ernst - Guitars

Jeanine Grob - Bass

Lala Frischknecht - Drums

(Photo - Martin Rahn, Damier Eskic)