CABAL Drop Music Video For New Single "Unveiled" Feat. NASTY Frontman

During a packed autumn touring schedule of over 30 dates across Europe as part of the Nordic Invasion and Faces of Death tours, Cabal introduced fans to their latest album material. Now, in 2025, the band returns with their powerful new single, "Unveiled", featuring Matthi, frontman of beatdown legends Nasty.

The new album, Everything Rots, will be released on April 11 via Nuclear Blast Records. In spring 2025 Cabal will support Caliban on their Back From Hell Tour.

Singer Andreas Bjulver comments: "If you've ever had your trust horribly betrayed this track is for you. This is Cabal at it's most furious, it's pure anger distilled into sound and it features none other than Matthi from Nasty, which only adds to the aggression."

Stream the single here, and watch the video below:

Cabal has through the years proved themselves as one of the heaviest and most uncompromising metal acts hailing from Copenhagen, Denmark. The bands sound is visceral and destructive and aims to bring forth absolute chaos by drawing inspiration from everything from crushing death metal, contemporary metallic hardcore and metalcore to unnerving soundscapes and dark electronic music.

Since the release of their first album in 2018 the band toured most of the planet, from Europe and North America to Japan and Australia, as well as renowned festivals like, Roskilde Festival, Copenhell, Summer Slaughter, Brutal Assault and many more, and they have no intention of slowing down. All of the above combined with features from some of the modern metal scenes most prominent names like; Matt Heafy from Trivium, Jamie Hails from Polaris and Joe Bad from Fit For An Autopsy, the band has shown the world that Denmark has something to offer when it comes to bone crushing heaviness.

The band are now gearing up for the release of their 4th studio album, Everything Rots. Everything Rots is the most focused and ferocious Cabal has ever sounded, while still expanding on the sound that fans expect from the band. Ear piercing electronic parts and unsettling soundscapes fuse together with bone-rattling riffs and uncompromising breakdowns to create a sonic attack on the senses that’s sure to please and surprise any fan of extreme heaviness. Just like instrumentals the lyrics are dark and direct as they detail the cyclical nature of depression, addiction and trauma, as they work through and detail deeply scarring life experiences and invite the listernes inside a dark world were everything everything rots and falls apart again and again and again.

Tracks like ’Still Cursed’ dives into the struggle of dealing with depression and feeling eternally cursed, while the title track is an anthem for the generations born into a world of crushing uncertainty, that feels like it could collapse around them at any time. "No Peace" describes the harrowing real life ordeal of finding a dying suicide victim in the streets of Copenhagen, and powerlessly watching the life drains from their eyes. "Unveiled" and "Forever Marked" deals with two sides of the same experience of having an abuser close to you. One describes the intense anger and feeling of betrayal, that comes from finding out that someone you considered family could commit such acts, while the other the feeling of guilt in knowing that this happened so close to you without you catching on to it.

The album will be released through Nuclear Blast in April and like a rabid hell hound on a chain, this album is foaming at the mouth to be released and unleash the rot upon the world.

Pre-order Everything Rots here.

Tracklisting:

"Become Nothing"

"Redemption Denied"

"Everything Rots"

"No Peace" (ft. Jamie of Viscera)

"Hell Hounds"

"Still Cursed" (ft. Aaron of Ten56)

"Unveiled" (ft. Matthi of Nasty)

"Forever Marked"

"End Times"

"Snake Tongues"

"Stuck" (ft. Joel of Aviana)

"Beneath Blackend Skies" (ft. Alan of Distant)

"End Times" video: