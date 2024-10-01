CALIBAN Share Video For New Single “Echoes”

After the "I Was A Happy Kid Once" release, Caliban are digging even deeper with their new single, "Echoes," which is available on all digital platforms. The “Echoes” music video was edited by Nils Lesser/Vaultroom Productions:

"'Echoes' is a reflection of the chaos that comes with fighting your inner demons," the band comments. "We wanted to capture that feeling of being trapped in your own mind, where every struggle seems endless, like you're caught in a loop. This song is about losing control but also the desperate fight to break free from the lies and darkness within."

While the message of the song is reflective and serious, Caliban decided to have a much more light-hearted approach to the video that echoes recent live shows. It was the first featuring Iain Duncan on bass and vocals.

The band is playing shows in China and Europe soon.



“I Was A Happy Kid Once”:

Caliban are (left to right in photo at top):

Iain Duncan — Bass + Vocals

Patrick Grün — Drums

Andreas Dörner — Vocals

Marc Görtz — Guitar

Denis Schmidt — Guitar

(Photo - Sarah Schuh)