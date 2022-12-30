Canada's A L'OMBRE D'HÉMÉRA Offer Free Stream Of New Album

About three years after Le Grand Vide, Quebec-based post-metal sextetm A L'Ombre d'Héméra, finally release its third full-length record, Saison de Déceptions, available right now on LP & Digital via d7i records, Ripcord Records & Violence In The Veins. Order here.

In addition to the official release news, the band also shared the whole effort for free streaming on Bandcamp.

Founded in 2015 around the area of Lévis, Québec (Canada), A L'Ombre d'Héméra is a six-piece post-metal/post-rock band which released its debut full-length effort with Le Mur des Ombres in 2017. Then, the band gave birth to its sophomore album called En Route Vers Le Grand Vide in 2019, very well welcomed by both public and critics but one year later the guys had be stopped a bit by the Covid-19 pandemic.