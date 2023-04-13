Canada's AGGRESSION Signs Worldwide Deal With Massacre Records

Canadian thrash metal band, Aggression, has inked a worldwide record deal with Massacre Records.

Aggression was formed in Montreal, Quebec, in 1983. Following a few iconic demos and first full length record releases, numerous concerts with legendary acts such as Anvil, Celtic Frost, Voivod, Nuclear Assault, Agnostic Front, Sword, D.R.I., Possessed, Dark Angel, Crumbsuckers, Sacrifice and many others, Aggression was on track to become one of the forefathers of the 80’s thrash metal movement. If the band’s concerts were beyond impressive, parties were legendary. However, due to substance abuse, legal matters, and reckless behavior, the band was declared “disbanded” by 1989. After a brief reunion in 2005, Aggression resurrected for good in 2014 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Over the past 9 years, this rejuvenated act had some great musicians come and go, but the current line-up of Denis “Sasquatch” Barthe (vocals, guitar), Dave “Watts” Watson (guitar), Kyle “Viking” Hagen (vocals, bass) and Ryan “Quatchi” Idris (drums) is the strongest yet.

The “new” Aggression has played over 250 shows in North America and Europe with amazing bands such as Brujeria, Venomous Concept, Cattle Decapitation, Zimmers Hole, Venom Inc, Toxic Holocaust, Midnight, Carcass, Havok, Warbringer and countless others.

“Aggression is honoured to join the Massacre Records family alongside blood brothers Sword, long time friends Oz and many other amazing acts.” Says the band about their signing with Massacre Records. “It’s been quite the journey getting here however someone once said that it is a long way to the top if you want to rock and roll. Here we are…”

Watch out and stay tuned for many more band news and updates to follow soon.

Aggression is:

Denis “Sasquatch” Barthe - vocals/guitar

Dave “Watts” Watson - guitar

Kyle “Viking” Hagen - vocals/bass

Ryan “Quatchi” Idris - drums

(Photo - Shimon Karmel)