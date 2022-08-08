Canada's IRON KINGDOM Launch The Blood Of Creation Album Teaser; Vancouver Release Show Confirmed

Vancouver, Canada's Iron Kingdom is returning in 2022 with their fifth studio album, The Blood Of Creation, to follow 2019's On The Hunt, which took the band to new heights with tours across Canada, the US, and Europe along with topping the Canadian loud radio charts at #5 (Earshot).

The Blood Of Creation continues the reign of classic heavy metal that Iron Kingdom has been presenting over the years to music lovers of the style along with keeping the flame burning for a new generation.

"We wanted to create music in a style of metal that seemed to have been forgotten when we were kids. Since no one else seemed to be doing it, we decided to play metal the way it used to be played in the 70s and 80s. That was the reason for forming Iron Kingdom. Essentially, we wanted to give people an exciting show like an early Iron Maiden, Scorpions, or Saxon show from the 1980s." recalls guitarist/vocalist Chris Osterman on the beginnings of the band.

Iron Kingdom has come a long way since their 2011 debut Curse Of The Voodoo Queen and their next offering is a potent full force of classic shredding heavy metal thunder and will take fans into some unique fantastic worlds they may or may not have experienced, but will also show a dark side of storytelling.

"I think we started as a bit more of a hard rock band on the first record, taking a progressive metal dive for Gates Of Eternity and Ride For Glory, then for On The Hunt, I’d say we went fully classic metal, leading into this new record being a pretty solid mix of all those styles combined. We also came out of the pandemic, which brought some darker emotions some people may have never experienced previously that I think this album may parallel. In the end though, we want people to get the chance to escape this world for a time and find solace in the music," adds Osterman.

The new album also sees new drummer Max Friesen (ex-Ophelia Falling) making his recording debut with the band to add another angle to their songwriting for this release. The album was self-produced by Iron Kingdom with mixing done by Andy Boldt and mastering by Greg Reely (Overkill, Fear Factory, 3 Inches of Blood).

Recommended for fans of Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Helloween, and Saxon, Iron Kingdom is sharing their teaser for The Blood Of Creation that can be found below.

The album tracklisting, artwork, and singles will be revealed in the coming weeks, and you can currently pre-order the album via Iron-Kingdom.com, and/or Bandcamp.

In additional news, Iron Kingdom have announced their album launch show for November 4 in Vancouver, BC, at the Wise Hall. For more info, head here.

(Photo - Caitlin Delaplace)