Canada's MJM Release Powered-Up Version Of "Live It Up" Single Feat. TIM "RIPPER" OWENS; Lyric Video

Canadian melodic rock / metal band, MJM, have released a powered-up version of their latest single, "Live It Up", this time featuring guest vocalist, Tim "Ripper" Owens.

"Live It Up" will be premiering exclusively on BraveWords Radio starting today, March 8, with the song becoming available on March 11 on all digital music outlets for purchase and streaming.

MJM guitarist / vocalist Michael J. Miller comments: "I wanted to have a guest performance on an MJM song to feature a prominent vocalist. My publicist mentioned that it would be a great idea if I would be able to get Tim "Ripper" Owens of KK’s Priest to sing a new version of our latest single. I thought that it was a brilliant idea as Judas Priest has always been a metal staple for me, as my guitar playing and style has been greatly influenced by them. Their vocals have always been second to none.

"When I sent Tim "Ripper" Owens the song 'Live It Up', he got right back to me and said "cool song, when do you want me to start on it?." When my producer and I heard his completed vocal tracks, we were both instantly thrilled. His vocals are Rippin."

Tim "Ripper" Owens comments: "I loved singing on it, and I love doing things that are a little out of the box for me. A real fun and good hard rocking tune. I’m really happy with it."

The original version of "Live It Up" can be heard via the lyric video below:

Michael J. Miller (MJM) began with his band Rapid Tears releasing the albums Honestly and Cry For Mercy on Chameleon Records, which is now distributed by European label (Sonic Age Records) Cult Metal Classics.

When Rapid Tears came to a halt during production of their third album, Miller put together his new group Adrenalin and released an epic album entitled Dedicated, which was released under German record label Long Island Records.

But not all the stars aligned and Miller decided it was time to make an act that reflected the true origin of his creative music. Hence, MJM – The Michael J. Miller Band.

MJM lineup:

Michael J. Miller - Guitars / Vocals

Zsolt Henczely - Bass

Tom Eakin - Drums

Stephany Dudas - Vocals