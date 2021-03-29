Canada's VINYL HERO Shares Cover Of PETER GABRIEL’s "Sledgehammer"

Montreal’s Vinyl Hero is paying homage to one of the great English rockers with their cover of “Sledgehammer” by Peter Gabriel. The song will be celebrating its 35th anniversary, as it was originally released on April 21, 1986. The band will also be commemorating the classic track with a music video to follow next month.

The cover version can be heard below, and at Spotify.

Committed to breaking the mold of creativity and stretching the boundaries of what we all grew up calling “Good Old Rock n Roll”, the band pulls no punches when delivering bouncy, enthusiastic songs. The cover of “Sledgehammer” is no exception and is the first in a series of singles set to be released as they explain:

“We decided to release single by single. To make it easier for our fans to get to know us better and join us in the excitement after every single release. Fans should be expecting a bunch of new material for 2021.”

Vinyl Hero has established a distinct sound over the years and continues to release songs with a lot of soul, depth, tone, heartfelt lyrics, and powerhouse choruses. Along with this colourful reimagining of a classic track, the upcoming batch of singles will be a great representation of the band and the story they want to tell to their fans. Page by page, chapter by chapter.

No strangers to the stage, Vinyl Hero boasts an impressive live performance resume including multiple appearances at Indie Week in Toronto and Nappanee’s VoodooRockFest as well as touring across Quebec and Ontario. Their live shows are a continuous rollercoaster of entertainment from start to finish. They deliver high octane, fast-paced, honest, and real rock show. No bells or whistles, just three guys on one stage.

Vinyl Hero’s tunes are recommended for anyone who appreciates rock in all forms, especially fans of Queens Of The Stone Age, Stone Temple Pilots, and Big Wreck.