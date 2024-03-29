Canada’s ADVERSARIAL Announce Solitude With The Eternal Album

Canada's blistering, serpentine three-piece Adversarial has announced its forthcoming third album, Solitude with the Eternal. The band's first album in nearly 10 years will be out May 31 on CD, vinyl, cassette, and digital formats via Dark Descent Records.

Adversarial has posted a stream of album track "Merging Within the Destroyer." Preorder on Bandcamp.

Artwork for Solitude with the Eternal was done by Nekronikon. The album was recorded and mixed by Vadim Balanyuk, and mastered by Damian Herring at Subterranean Watchtower Studios.

Razor sharp. Slithering. Dual chasms yawn. A Janus-faced entity blinks, looking back and forward through the uncanny gloom. Dual tongues chase each other, slithering past cavities in the broken teeth. Licking against the neck, pulling more offal toward the trough. Each face has a black hole in the iris of each eye. As photons evaporate against the retina on the other side of the event horizon, memory fades. A new knowledge, imbued from the excrement of microorganisms trickles through the throaty slough. Yes, we’ve been here before. Yes, we’ll be here again.

The entity known as Adversarial has opened the portal to a timeless realm of suffocation and agony once more. As Leviathan doubles back on itself, sulfur rises from the point of crossing, a bouquet of putrid yolk. This foul chemical will sustain nigredo, as metal black as midnight is tempered under atom smashing might.

Tracklisting:

“Beware The Howling Darkness On Thine Left Shoulder”

“Hatred Klin Of Vengeance”

“Witness To The Eternal Light”

“Death Is An Advisor In The Woods Of The Devil”

“Crushed Into The Kingdom Of Darkness”

“Merging Within The Destroyer”

“Fanes At The Engur”

“Endless Maze Of Blackest Dominion”

“Merging Within The Destroyer’: