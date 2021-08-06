Canada’s CELESTIAL RUIN Release New Single “See U Nxt Tuezday”

Canadian hard rock/metal band Celestial Ruin takes the next step in their bold musical evolution with their hard-hitting new single “See U Nxt Tuezday.”

From their auspicious beginnings as a symphonic metal band 10 years ago, they embrace a decidedly straight-forward, harder edge sound with their latest single, the result of a dynamic period of growth and ongoing quest to broaden their horizons while still staying true to themselves.

Produced by Jay Van Poederooyen (Hinder, Devin Townsend) in their hometown of Vancouver, “See U Nxt Tuezday” heralds the group as a tour-de-force as they deliver an energetic, uncompromising performance. Driven by Larissa’s powerful vocals, the track pummels the listener as it winds its way through a plethora of starts and stops, which helps to highlight the group’s technical prowess.

The video for the song captures the band in a post-apocalyptic nightmare, standing tall as the world burns around them. Directed by Dave Benedict (Default, Bonds of Mara), with whom they worked on their “Heart-Shaped Ashes” video, Larissa said they felt the track warranted an atypical treatment, something Benedict was happy to indulge them with.

“Dave saw this as a performance video, but with a twist. We wanted the edgy energy of the song to be at the forefront of the video because ultimately, we wanted to create something that might pique someone’s curiosity and give them a reason to stop scrolling.”