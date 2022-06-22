Canada’s GREBER Announce Fright Without Album

The deadly duo of Canada's Greber are a harsh hardcore concoction that have a solid new LP Fright Without coming out this September 2022. Since getting together way back in 2006, they have come out with an impressive array of albums including four full-lengths and six splits with a myriad of crushing bands. Fright Without is being teased right now with an enticing short video, and for those that are interested in snagging the full release can pre-order it. Greber shares their excitement for the release:

“Fright Without is a handle-less staircase that disorients as much as it overwhelms. Our testament to suffering and hope, balance and woe, heaven and here. With Kurt Ballou lending his abilities to the mix we’re beyond happy with how the final product came to sound and we hope that the listener finds it to be as much of an escape as they do a confrontation.”

Looking forward to getting feedback from listeners, Greber quotes that the album is “the same but different” from their earlier releases. They’ve given it their all to deliver raw, unrelenting noise and the few who have had the chance to hear it, have mentioned it being a big change.

Fright Without is ten tracks written and performed mostly by Steve Vargas (drums/vocals) (The Great Sabatini, BIIPIIGWAN) and Marc Bourgon (bass, vocals) (ex-Fuck The Facts) who are joined on several of the tracks by various musicians. These additions add new dimensions to the tracks, giving the listener more to chew on.

Risen from the ashes of their former band Tugnut, Vargas and Bourgon figured they weren’t done playing music together, and the seedling of Greber was nurtured from its germination to be a loud and devastating live force that could be used to vent their various creative impulses and have a really fun time doing so. Fast forward almost 16 years and it is still something that delivers on that front for them personally so mission accomplished.

Those that get to see Greber play live can expect a succinct set, with limited banter, no guitar player, high decibel levels, and a few sweet LED lights. They are recommended listening for fans of Unearthly Trance, Man is the Bastard, and Black Sheep Wall.

The teaser video for Fright Without can be checked out now, the full release is slated for September 9, 2022, and will be available from the following labels: Ancient Temple and Nofuneral for Vinyl, CD, and Cassette in Canada, Hibernation Release for Vinyl in the USA, and 7 Degrees and Fresh Outbreak for Vinyl in Europe. Preorder on Bandcamp.

(Photo – Austin Gibson / Editing – Youth and Rust)