Canada’s GREBER Announce Tour Dates For September, October

Canadian duo Greber (members ex-F*ck The Facts, The Great Sabatini) have announced they will be hitting the road in September and October (dates listed below) in support of their new and fourth album Fright Without due out on September 9 via the following labels: Ancient Temple and Nofuneral for Vinyl, CD, and Cassette in Canada, Hibernation Release for Vinyl in the USA, and 7 Degrees and Fresh Outbreak for Vinyl in Europe.

Dates:

September

9 – Kitchener, ON – Jack Burger

10 – Ajax, ON – Roti

16 – Montreal, QC – Turbo Haus

17 – Ottawa, ON – House Of Targ

October

7 – Windsor, ON – Crafts Head Brewing

14 – Hamilton, ON – Doors Pub

15 – Guelph, ON – Onyx

Greber is the powerhouse duo of Steve Vargas (drums/vocals) (The Great Sabatini, BIIPIIGWAN) and Marc Bourgon (bass, vocals) (ex-F*ck The Facts, Cancelled) who deliver a full sonic assault of grind and hardcore, leveraging the small member count to allow for more flexibility in their writing process. Bourgon, who writes the skeletal structures for the songs, always starts with lyrics - sometimes even just a title. He carries a journal around with him and the fleeting observations that make it in there, are what inspires most of his conceptual content. He says that “we all have this beautiful gift of seeing the world very differently than the next person and I’ve found that capturing those nuanced differences to be both liberating and maddening.”

Bands that are hard to pigeonhole, are the kind of bands that the guys in Greber enjoy and they love that they can do something different and not completely cause anyone to retch. Or CAUSE them to retch in a good way. They are recommended listening for fans of Cult Leader, Primitive Man, and Black Sheep Wall.

Fright Without is slated for September 9, 2022, and will be available from the following labels: Ancient Temple and Nofuneral for Vinyl, CD, and Cassette in Canada, Hibernation Release for Vinyl in the USA, and 7 Degrees and Fresh Outbreak for Vinyl in Europe. Preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Form”

“Aging Debt”

“Fabricated Purpose”

“Into Silence”

“Bush Cord Of Entrails”

“Larkinitis”

“Dark Corners”

“Rats Of Subversion”

“Nosebleed”

“Tree Carving”

"Tree Carving":

"Fabricated Purpose":

“Into Silence”:

(Photo – Austin Gibson / Editing – Youth and Rust)