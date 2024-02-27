Canada’s LŸNX Release Steamy Video For “Shake It Up” From Claws Out

Lÿnx - Calgary, Alberta’s ferocious force in hard rock / hair metal, is gearing up to drench crowds with their new album, slated for release on May 9, 2024.

Emerging from the ashes of the pandemic in 2020, Lÿnx is fueled by a shared love for the iconic sounds of '80s rock. The forthcoming album, Claws Out, is a sonic journey that encapsulates the band's dedication to the glory days of rock, blending it seamlessly with the contemporary polish and gritty authenticity of their modern influences. The first look at what’s to come is the sultry video / single “Shake It Up”, which they comment on:

“Every band needs that one fast-paced shake your ass kind of song, something to get the ladies moving and the men groovin’. 'Shake It Up' has all the feels from the catchy riffs to the furious guitar solo. Strong bass to keep the beat, banging drums you’ll feel in your chest, and a screeching vocal tune that may just have you coming back for more!”

Lÿnx’s first two records, Long Live Rock N Roll (2020) and S/T (2020) were six-track EPs, however this time they're going all the way with a full ten-song album.

Tracklisting:

"Hell In High Heels"

"Rock Machine"

"Claws Out"

"Can’t Get Enough"

"Shake It Up" (Remastered)

"Band Of Brothers"

"Nothing But Love"

"Hard As Life"

"Pull The Trigger"

"Lights Out"

For further details, visit Lÿnx on Facebook.