Canada’s THE BLOOD OF CHRIST Release Aggressive New Single “Oath Breaker”

Canada’s The Blood Of Christ is an epic dark metal band that has been around since the early ‘90s. To date, they have released three full-length albums, and their new EP Sworn Trilogy is set to come out on April 23, 2024. The concept record tells a story about a man who, by means of his own cowardice in the face of oblivion, sentences his entire bloodline to commit evil acts on behalf of abyssal demons for all time.

Ahead of the EP, to give fans of black and death metal a taste of what’s in store, they are releasing a lyric video for the single “Oath Breaker”, which they comment on:

“‘Oath Breaker’ was the last song we wrote for this trilogy and it might have just turned out to be one of our best yet. It has a lot of emotion and moods and resolves the trilogy in classic death metal, climaxing pit riff fashion. We have a feeling that this song will be a staple in our live set for several years to come and can’t wait to see the reaction to it.”

While the band’s influences favour the shocking approach with lyrical themes that were rampant with gore, Satanism, and often-abhorrent imagery, The Blood Of Christ chose to focus on the more abstract and poetic subject matter. Their songs are often rife with human suffering, lust and longing, time travel, astrology, historical battles, and the human struggle for personal freedom. In “Oath Breaker” we see the protagonist flinging himself into the abyss, removing his own scourge from the earth and ending the curse his ancestors placed upon him.

The Blood Of Christ’s brooding, unique, and crushing sound has made fans out of underground metal lovers from many genres, creating an appeal that defies genre borders.

Fiends who were raised on the sheer brutality and boundary-smashing efforts of Morbid Angel, or the pioneering and challenging progressive grind-core of Liverpudlian innovators Carcass, the epic and majestic sounds of Viking artisans Enslaved, or even the groove-laden proto-death of Brazilian legends Sepultura will find something rousing and engulfing within The Blood Of Christ.

Sworn Trilogy is due out on April 23 via CDN Records.

Tracklisting:

“Sworn 1 – The Vow”

“Sworn 2 – Feeding The Abyss”

“Sworn 3 – Oath Breaker”

“Oath Breaker”: