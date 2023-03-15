CANDLEMASS Sells Out US West Coast Tour; HD Video From San Francisco Streaming
March 15, 2023, 38 minutes ago
Classic doom icons, Candlemass, have announced that all dates on their current US West Coast tour are now sold out!
Says Candlemass: "The whole tour is now sold out. Thanks to all the fans you are incredible!"
Meanwhile, Capital Chaos TV has uploaded footage from Candlemass' March 14 show at DNA in San Francisco, California. Watch the band perform "Mirror Mirror" and "The Well Of Souls" below:
Candlemass lineup:
Johan Lanquist - Vocals
Lars Johansson - Lead Guitar
Mappe Björkman - Rhythm Guitar
Leif Edling - Bass
Janne Lind - Drums