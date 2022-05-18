CANE HILL Share New Single “A Form Of Protest”
New Orleans' band Cane Hill have shared the video for the new song "A Form Of Protest," which will be live on DSPs tonight at midnight ET.
"'A Form Of Protest' is our first release of a new era for Cane Hill," the band says. "It marks the transition between what we've been to what we will become. Poised in rage and frustration caused by 'the powers that be,' this song welcomes you into our relentless and uncompromising future."
Speaking of the future, the band has announced its signing to Out Of Line.
"We're excited to be partnered with Out Of Line for our future releases," the band states. "After releasing music independently with great success during the pandemic, finding a team that's as excited about Cane Hill as the band is should help open some new doors for us to release our art creatively."
Cane Hill will also embark on a headline tour this spring.
Dates:
May
27 — New Orleans, LA — Parish @ House Of Blues
31 — Scottsdale, AZ — Pub Rock
June
1 — Anaheim, CA — Chain Reaction
2 — Reno, NV — Cypress Reno
3 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Urban Lounge
4 — Grand Junction, CO — Mesa Theater
5 — Denver, CO — HQ
7 — Minneapolis, MN — 7th Street Entry
8 — Chicago, IL — Reggie's Rock Club
9 — Detroit, MI — The Sanctuary
10 — Louisville, KY — Zanzabar
11 — Cleveland, OH — The Foundry
12 — Pittsburgh, PA — Preserving Underground
14 — Hartford, CT — Webster Theater
15 — Brooklyn, NY — Kingsland Bar & Grill
16 — Baltimore, MD — Metro Gallery
17 — Richmond, VA — Canal Club
18 — Greensboro, NC — Blind Tiger
19 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade
20 — Nashville, TN — The End