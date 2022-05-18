CANE HILL Share New Single “A Form Of Protest”

New Orleans' band Cane Hill have shared the video for the new song "A Form Of Protest," which will be live on DSPs tonight at midnight ET.

"'A Form Of Protest' is our first release of a new era for Cane Hill," the band says. "It marks the transition between what we've been to what we will become. Poised in rage and frustration caused by 'the powers that be,' this song welcomes you into our relentless and uncompromising future."

Speaking of the future, the band has announced its signing to Out Of Line.

"We're excited to be partnered with Out Of Line for our future releases," the band states. "After releasing music independently with great success during the pandemic, finding a team that's as excited about Cane Hill as the band is should help open some new doors for us to release our art creatively."

Cane Hill will also embark on a headline tour this spring.

Dates:

May

27 — New Orleans, LA — Parish @ House Of Blues

31 — Scottsdale, AZ — Pub Rock

June

1 — Anaheim, CA — Chain Reaction

2 — Reno, NV — Cypress Reno

3 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Urban Lounge

4 — Grand Junction, CO — Mesa Theater

5 — Denver, CO — HQ

7 — Minneapolis, MN — 7th Street Entry

8 — Chicago, IL — Reggie's Rock Club

9 — Detroit, MI — The Sanctuary

10 — Louisville, KY — Zanzabar

11 — Cleveland, OH — The Foundry

12 — Pittsburgh, PA — Preserving Underground

14 — Hartford, CT — Webster Theater

15 — Brooklyn, NY — Kingsland Bar & Grill

16 — Baltimore, MD — Metro Gallery

17 — Richmond, VA — Canal Club

18 — Greensboro, NC — Blind Tiger

19 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade

20 — Nashville, TN — The End