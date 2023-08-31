CANNIBAL CORPSE - Hells Headbangers To Release 11 CORPSEGRINDER-Era Cassettes In September

On September 15 internationally, Hells Headbangers will release on cassette tape a grand total of ten albums and one EP from the legendary Cannibal Corpse. Each of these tape editions will be strictly limited to 300 copies and will feature special all-over print on the shell, making for an essential collector’s item.

Since their formation in 1988, there’s arguably been no band more influential and enduring than Cannibal Corpse. While many of their old contemporaries have broken up or (worse) wimped out, Cannibal Corpse continue to be THE flagship band for the art form of true, uncompromising death metal. Amazingly, having released 16 albums to date and touring nonstop across the globe, the band are as vital now as they’ve ever been; rarely do you hear someone say “I only like the early stuff” about Cannibal Corpse.

With that in mind - and, of course, being longtime fans of the band - Hells Headbangers will be releasing on limited-edition tape the following Cannibal Corpse recordings, all featuring inimitable frontman George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher: Vile (1996), Gallery Of Suicide (1998), Bloodthirst (1999), Gore Obsessed (1999), Worm Infested EP (2003) The Wretched Spawn (2004), Kill (2006), Evisceration Plague (2009), Torture (2012), A Skeletal Domain (2014), and Red Before Black (2017).

While there’s undoubtedly a legion of fans for the band’s Chris Barnes-fronted albums, Cannibal Corpse just-as-undoubtedly became sicker and more lethal with Corspegrinder on the mic, dependably delivering the goods free of trends. In fact, one could say that any one of these albums served as an entry point for newer generations of death metal fanatics, thereby cementing both Cannibal Corpse’s legendary and influencing countless bands since.

Officially licensed from Metal Blade, Hells Headbangers is honoured to make these 11 crucial Cannibal Corpse recordings available again on cassette tape, in a manner aesthetically pleasing to the band’s gore-obsessed ways! Ordering info can be found here.

Cannibal Corpse will release their sixteenth studio album, Chaos Horrific, on September 22 via Metal Blade Records.

Chaos Horrific will be available on digipak CD, deluxe box set (Dried Blood Marbled vinyl, 24p 12" booklet, puzzle, pin, poster and art print - limited to 1500 copies), cassette (limited to 500 copies), digitally, and on vinyl in the following variants:

- 180g Black (EU exclusive)

- Burned Flesh Marble (EU exclusive)

- Slate Blue Marble (PIAS exclusive - limited to 600 copies)

- Charcoal Brown Marble (Sound Polution exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- Pearl Violet Marble (EU exclusive - ltd. 500 copies)

- Bloodsun Marble (EU exclusive - ltd. 500 copies)

- Clear Red & Yellow Splatter (EMP exclusive - ltd. to 300 copies)

- Clear & White/Blue Splatter (EU exclusive - ltd. to 300 copies)

- Turquoise & White Splatter (Napalm exclusive - ltd. 300 copies)

- Clear Orange & Red Splatter (Nuclear Blast exclusive - ltd. 300 copies)

- Clear Blackdust (Eyesore exclusive - ltd. 300 copies)

- Red Blackdust (Metal Blade Shop exclusive - ltd. 300 copies)

- Fog Marbled (US exclusive)

- "Charred Remains" (US exclusive)

- Orange/Red Inkspots (US exclusive)

- Black & Brown Marble (US Band store exclusive)

- Silver w/ Red Streaks (US Band store exclusive)

- Electric Smoke (US tour exclusive)

Find pre-orders at the Cannibal Corpse store, here, and at Metal Blade, here.

Chaos Horrific tracklisting:

"Overlords Of Violence"

"Frenzied Feeding"

"Summoned For Sacrifice"

"Blood Blind"

"Vengeful Invasion"

"Chaos Horrific"

"Fracture And Refracture"

"Pitchfork Impalement"

"Pestilential Rictus"

"Drain You Empty"

"Summoned For Sacrifice" video:

"Blood Blind" video:

Coinciding with the release of Chaos Horrific, Cannibal Corpse will embark on a month-long North American co-headlining tour with Mayhem. The journey begins September 22 in Nashville, Tennessee and runs through October 21 in Louisville, Kentucky. Support will be provided by special guests, Gorguts and Blood Incantation. Tickets on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

September

22 - Marathon Music Hall - Nashville, TN

23 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

24 - The Mill & Mine - Knoxville, TN

26 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

27 - Rebel - Toronto, ON

28 - L'Olympia - Montreal, QC

29 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

30 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

October

2 - The Royal Oak - Detroit, MI

3 - Hard Rock Live - Gary, IN

04 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

6 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

7 - The Depot - Lake City, UT

9 - Temple Theatre - Tacoma, WA

10 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

11 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

13 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

14 - SOMA - San Diego, CA

17 - The Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

18 - The Factory - Dallas, TX

20 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

21 - Paristown Hall - Louisville, KY

Cannibal Corpse:

George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher - vocals

Erik Rutan - guitar

Rob Barrett - guitar

Alex Webster - bass

Paul Mazurkiewicz - drums

(Photo - Alex Morgan)