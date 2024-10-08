CATEGORY 7 Announces 2025 Debut U.S. Tour

Category 7, featuring John Bush (Armored Saint, Anthrax), Phil Demmel (Kerry King, Machine Head), Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob), Jack Gibson (Exodus), and Jason Bittner (Shadows Fall, Overkill), have announced their 2025 first ever tour in support of their self-titled Metal Blade debut.

The fourteen-show trek commences on March 6 in Baltimore, Maryland and runs through March 23rd in Atlanta, Georgia. Direct support on all shows will be provided by Exhorder (except Milwaukee). Additional support will be provided by Hand Of The Tribe on all dates, as well as Dead By Wednesday on the first four dates, and Engineered Society Project on the remainder of the tour, starting in Warrendale.

Comments vocalist John Bush, "Looking forward to Category 7 blowing off the roofs of some venues on the East Coast and Midwest in March of 2025. This will be the first time the band will be playing live so come and check out some killer musicianship. Playing songs from the debut record should be fun. See ya there!"

Adds guitarist Phil Demmel, "Batten down your hatches because the C7 tempest is about to touch ground in the US this March! We all are so thrilled to launch this band and bring our show through the states! See you in the eye of the storm!"

Presales will begin tomorrow, October 9 with the general on sale beginning Friday October 11. VIP upgrades will be available for all shows at category7official.com.

Dates:

March

6 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

7 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

8 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East, Downstairs

9 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

11 – Warrendale, PA – Jergel’s

12 – Cleveland, OH – The Asylum at Temple Live

14 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

15 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

16 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II*

18 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

19 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

21 – St. Louis, MO – Pop’s

22 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In

23 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)

*with H1Z1, Engineered Society Project, Hand Of The Tribe (no Exhorder)

Category 7 was released on July 26 to worldwide critical acclaim and debuted at #8 on the Billboard Rock Chart. The band has released four videos to date for the tracks "In Stitches," "Exhausted," "Mousetrap," and "Apple Of Discord." The band has received major support from the Sirius XM channel Liquid Metal.

Category 7 was produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Mike Orlando at Sonic Stomp Studios with art and layout by Carlos Fides at Artside Studio (Angra, Evergrey, Kamelot).

Category 7 are:

John Bush - vocals

Phil Demmel - guitar

Mike Orlando - guitar

Jack Gibson - bass

Jason Bittner - drums

(Photo - Rob Shotwell)