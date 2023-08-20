CAVALERA - "We Don't Take Our Brotherhood For Granted Now, And It's Stronger Than It Was"

Sepultura founding members Max and Igor "Iggor" Cavalera - now working under the name Cavalera - are featured in a new fan-fuelled Q&A from Metal Hammer. Following is an excerpt.

Q: I’m so happy you guys made up. How did that happen?

Iggor: "After a few years without speaking to each other, we just decided that life was too short. My first intention wasn’t to make music, it was just to be together with him as family. But Max is a workaholic and he never stops thinking about music."

Max: "I think we both learned from it. We don’t take our brotherhood for granted now and it’s stronger than it was. Everything we do together now, we try to minimise the stress and go for the pure enjoyment of the moment."

Q: Are you going to do another Cavalera Conspiracy album?

Max: "Eventually. One of the ideas was to do an EP. One of my favourite EPs ever was (Slayer’s) Haunting The Chapel and we’d like to do our own version with three songs and just make it as brutal and exciting as it can be."

Q: Of all the songs you wrote together, which is your favourite to play live?

Max: "I really enjoyed playing 'Stronger Than Hate' on the Beneath Arise tour. It had everything that I like about the death and thrash era that was very inspirational on those records.”

Iggor: “It’s cool, because on these tours we’re revisiting a lot of songs that we never played before. I can’t wait to play 'Warriors Of Death' from Bestial Devastation live and see the reaction."

Read the complete Q&A here.

Cavalera have announced dates for the UK/European leg of their Morbid Devastation tour.

Dates:

November

9 - Wolverhampton, UK - Steel Mill

10 - Manchester, UK - Academy

11 - London, UK - Shepherd's Bush Empire

12 - Lille, France - Aeronef

13 - Paris, France - La Machine

15 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

16 - Ghent, Belgium - Vooruit

17 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

18 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzerfabrik

20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumphuset

21 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser

24 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine

25 - Leipizg, Germany - Hellraiser

26 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol

27 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

28 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

29 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

30 - Budapest, Hungary - Dure Kert

December

2 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Winter Masters Of Rock

Find tickets, as well as the band's complete tour itinerary, here.

Cavalera have released the re-recorded versions of Sepultura's first EP Bestial Devastation, and their first full-length album Morbid Visions, via Nuclear Blast Records.

Order/save Morbid Visions here. Order/save Bestial Devastation here.

Morbid Visions and Bestial Devastation were re-recorded at The Platinum Underground. The albums were produced by Max Cavalera and Iggor Cavalera while John Aquilino handled the engineering. Arthur Rizk was responsible for the mixing and mastering of both albums. Cavalera enlisted Eliran Kantor to create the artwork for both albums.

Max Cavalera comments, “As we get harder year after year, sometimes you’ve got to go back to where it all started! We re-recorded Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions with the amazing sound of NOW, but with its raw and timeless spirit. The artwork reflects the times we’re living in right now…. Apocalyptic as hell! We also have two new tracks with riffs from those days, remembered by heart.”

Iggor Cavalera states, “I always felt like the recordings of our earlier work didn’t do justice to the way we performed the songs. So, this is a very special moment in our lives that we are very proud to show you real fans our true representation of the amazing records Bestial Devastation & Morbid Visions with an insane visual identity…enjoy and see you all in the pit”

Morbid Visions tracklisting:

"Morbid Visions"

"Mayhem"

"Troops Of Doom"

"War"

"Crucifixion"

"Show Me The Wrath"

"Funeral Rites"

"Empire Of The Damned"

"Burn The Dead"

"Troops Of Doom" animated video:

"Morbid Visions" lyric video:

Bestial Devastation tracklisting:

"The Curse"

"Bestial Devastation"

"Antichrist"

"Necromancer"

"Warriors Of Death"

"Sexta Feira 13"

"Bestial Devastation" lyric video: