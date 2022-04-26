CAVE IN Release "Blood Spiller" Music Video

Cave In return with their Relapse Records debut, Heavy Pendulum, their first full studio record in over a decade. Today, the band share the new track, “Blood Spiller”. Watch Cave In fight for their lives and battle demonic possession below. The clip was ilmed and directed by Jordan Olds and Drew Kaufman of Two Minutes To Late Night.

Guitarist/vocalist Stephen Brodsky comments: “If you laid out the timeline for 2020 like a recipe, it might look something like this: global pandemic + lockdowns + worldwide protests over the wrongful death of George Floyd + election year = cocktail for end times. Somewhere in that concoction, we found ingredients for a new Cave In album. "Blood Spiller" is the sound of us swallowing it, getting ripped on the horrors within, and coming down to reflect on it through song.”

Heavy Pendulum is out May 20 on DLX 2xLP/2xLP/CD/CS/Digital. Physical pre-orders are available via Relapse.com here. Digital downloads/streaming here. Deluxe 2xLP comes with a poster and album slipmat.

Produced by Kurt Ballou at God City, Heavy Pendulum showcases everything that has long established Cave In as one of the best contemporary rock, hardcore, and metal bands since their monumental 1998 debut Until Your Heart Stops. From the driving tracks such as crushing opener "New Reality" to the metallic edge of "Blood Spiller", Heavy Pendulum sees the band look back at their discography and capture their most memorable, visceral, and forward-thinking moments to create a record that is all at once familiar and in true Cave In fashion, ahead of the mainstream.

Tracklisting:

"New Reality"

"Blood Spiller"

"Floating Skulls"

"Heavy Pendulum"

"Pendulambient"

"Careless Offering"

"Blinded By A Blaze"

"Amaranthine"

"Searchers Of Hell"

"Nightmare Eyes"

"Days Of Nothing"

"Waiting For Love"

"Reckoning"

"Wavering Angel"

"Blinded By A Blaze" video:

"New Reality" video:

Lineup:

Stephen Brodsky - Guitar/Vocals

Adam McGrath - Guitar/Vocals

John-Robert Conners - Drums

Nate Newton - Bass/Vocals

(Photo - Two Minutes To Late Night)