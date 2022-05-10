CAVE IN Release "Reckoning" Music Video

Cave In are set to return with their Relapse Records debut, Heavy Pendulum, their first full studio record in over a decade. Today, the band share a music video for the album cut, "Reckoning", the first Cave In song to be fully written by guitarist Adam McGrath.

Guitarist/vocalist Adam McGrath comments: “‘Reckoning’ started as a demo I sent to the band for consideration while mapping out the tracklist for Heavy Pendulum. It was inspired by the idea of adding a song to the acoustic/electric live sets Steve and I had been performing on and off for the last 20 years. A fresh song with that set-up (acoustic/electric guitar) seemed exciting to pursue. Somewhere between Led Zeppelin’s ‘Battle of Evermore’ and Mad Season’s ‘Long Gone Day’ is the birth of ‘Reckoning,’ a song about digesting huge loss and forging paths into unknown futures.”

Heavy Pendulum is out May 20 on DLX 2xLP/2xLP/CD/CS/Digital. Physical pre-orders are available via Relapse.com here. Digital downloads/streaming here. Deluxe 2xLP comes with a poster and album slipmat.

Produced by Kurt Ballou at God City, Heavy Pendulum showcases everything that has long established Cave In as one of the best contemporary rock, hardcore, and metal bands since their monumental 1998 debut Until Your Heart Stops. From the driving tracks such as crushing opener "New Reality" to the metallic edge of "Blood Spiller", Heavy Pendulum sees the band look back at their discography and capture their most memorable, visceral, and forward-thinking moments to create a record that is all at once familiar and in true Cave In fashion, ahead of the mainstream.

Tracklisting:

"New Reality"

"Blood Spiller"

"Floating Skulls"

"Heavy Pendulum"

"Pendulambient"

"Careless Offering"

"Blinded By A Blaze"

"Amaranthine"

"Searchers Of Hell"

"Nightmare Eyes"

"Days Of Nothing"

"Waiting For Love"

"Reckoning"

"Wavering Angel"

"Blood Spiller" video:

"Blinded By A Blaze" video:

"New Reality" video:

Lineup:

Stephen Brodsky - Guitar/Vocals

Adam McGrath - Guitar/Vocals

John-Robert Conners - Drums

Nate Newton - Bass/Vocals

(Photo - Jay Zucco)