CENTURY - New Music Available, Teaser For Album Due Later In 2024

Swedish traditional metallers Century have made a single, from their forthcoming (albeit still untitled) sophomore full-length available, via Bandcamp. "Sacrifice" is destined to be an album cut on the Electric Assault Records release. After a 30 second build-up, the song just rips!

Electric Assault Records is the same label that issued The Conquest Of Time in 2023. The band is currently about half way through their Spring European tour and the new tune was (might still be) available, on a limited edition cassette (just 250 copies), along with non-album cut, mid-tempo "Avenging Force", which is punctuated by a few piercing high vocals, from guitarist/main man Staffan Tengnér.

Remaining dates on the initial leg of the Conquest Of Europe tour, and a couple of festival appearances, are listed below:

April

24 - Ebrietas - Zurich, Switzerland

25 - Keep It True Festival - Dittigheim, Germany

26 - Urban Spree - Berlin, Germany

27 - Headquarters - Aarhus, Denmark

28 - Beta2300 - Copenhagen, Denmark

May

4 - Karmoygeddon Festival - Kopervik, Norway

31 - Muskel Rock Festival - Tyrolean, Sweden

July

13 - Metal Magic Festival - Fredericia, Denmark