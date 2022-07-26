CEPHALIC CARNAGE Perform MOTÖRHEAD's "Order/Fade To Black"; BangerTV X PsychoWaxx Video Streaming

BangerTV has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Heavy has a whole new meaning as Cephalic Carnage enter the arena of Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead, contributing a cover of 'Order/Fade To Black' that is absolutely crushing, with anthemic vocals and inhuman swine growls to boot. Cephalic Carnage have never fit into boxes and this song only serves as more evidence to make the case that no band compares in versatility. Solos and riffage, blast beats and breakdowns, this is a radioactive rock and roll mutant on Waxx."

“Order/Fade To Black” and Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead are now available on all digital streaming platforms and for digital download as well as 2LP lavish oxblood waxx, here.

Previous messages from BangerTV follow:

"Leave it to Exhorder to bring such grit and thunder to a cover that it sheds new meaning onto a Motörhead classic. Their version of 'Sacrifice' is so heavy, the lyrics of unreciprocated love from an angry God to a violent humanity never sounded so biblical. If you want to mosh and headbang in your room to Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead, this is the track that’ll leave the place in shambles. Lemmy was himself a war historian, but this tribute is a nuclear war on waxx. Humanity has made countless mistakes over the centuries, but 'Sacrifice' puts us back in the favor of the Gods. 'Sacrifice' and Löve Me Förever: A Tribute to Motörhead are now available on all digital streaming platforms."

"Motörhead was the perfect rock and roll trio. They were a tight knit pack, each member just as wild as the next. The Gods of rock and roll have invested Psycho Waxx with the power to anoint a new trio with the same crown that once fit Lemmy and company, but the speed demons in Midnight prefer to keep their hoods. That’s right, every Psycho’s favorite gang of marauders cover Motörhead’s 'Dirty Love' on Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead. This isn’t Midnight going soft on everyone, singing about romance for once, this is Midnight making love dangerous again by penetrating your earholes raw. Midnight are Motörhead’s bastard spawn made from dirty love with the devil. It’s tracks like these that rev the “motor” in Motörhead up in the first place, pure sonic uppers from start to finish."

"Motörhead's 'Ace Of Spades' is one of rock and roll’s most beloved and sacred anthems. Covering the bombastic ode to gamblers everywhere is a heavy crown to bear for any musician up for the task. That’s why when Psycho Waxx proposed this sacred rite, it was asked of Psycho Las Vegas’ most prestigious alumni and metal heavyweights. Rockers whose cred cannot be questioned were challenged to make this legendary piece of music sound fresh, heavy and ring true to Motörhead fans all over the world. With honoring Lemmy’s legacy always being at the forefront of Psycho Waxx’s mind, they hereby present you with the opening track off Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead, the one and only 'Ace Of Spades' as performed by Phil Anselmo, Gary Holt, Nick Oliveri, Dwid Hellion, Chuck Garric, Sacha Dunable, Kelley Juett, Kyle Juett, Tom Polzine and Zach Wheeler.

"Every rock and roll all-star featured on the song contributes a different offering in worship of Lemmy. Phil Anselmo’s jagged molasses vocals bounce off Dwid Hellion’s demon howls while Gary Holt’s signature shredding gives the track an extreme outlaw’s metallic edge. If you hear that desert rock vibe with a hardcore kick in it, you got Nick Oliveri to thank for that. Kelley and Kyle Juett from Mothership contribute the space rock rhythms that blast this message off through the atmosphere to deliver it straight to Lemmy. Zach Wheeler and Tom Polzine contribute Howling Giant’s crushing rock and roll to keep the track grounded close to the Earth, adding that massive, unmistakable groove. Sprinkle in Sacha Dunable’s awesome virtuosity on guitar and Chuck Garric’s legendary bass and you have a recipe for one of the greatest covers in rock and metal history.

"Psycho Las Vegas is a place where gamblers go to vision-quest between wheelin’ and dealin’ and now, Psycho Waxx has provided them the soundtrack for an unforgettable looting spree. There’s not a damn thing the world can do to stop a Psycho with a plan anymore. Bombers, rockers, gamblers, Gonzos and Psychos, join us in this grand celebration of the life of Lemmy Kilmister and the music of Motörhead. Get your copy of Löve Me Förever: A Tribute to Motörhead today and let the Earth tremble so loudly that the angels in heaven and devils in hell can’t help but acknowledge and remember the spirit and vision of Lemmy Kilmister."