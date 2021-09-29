CHAOS RISING Release "Prisoner" Single And Music Video

International all-female metal collective, Chaos Rising, have released their eighteenth video, "Prisoner".

Founded by French multi-instrumentalist Stéphanie Nolf (Unsafe, Syrinx), Chaos Rising is a unique project that brings together female metal musicians from across the globe.

"Prisoner" is an empowering melodic punk anthem starring German vocalist Miss ScarRed (Aeternitas). Says Miss ScarRed: “Many know the feeling of being trapped within something. Everyone knows the feeling of a strong passion to dream or to be free. But when the night is over you wake up and realize that you’re still a prisoner.”

The lineup for "Prisoner" also features Stéphanie herself on bass, Catherine Fearns (Switzerland) on rhythm guitar, and the girls are proud to present the first guest solo from Serbian guitarist Alexandra Lioness (Serbia: Jenner, Sigma Epsilon).

Chaos Rising is blazing a trail, and not only by providing opportunities for women and gender minorities to become involved in all aspects of metal music. The ambitious vision is to release a new song every month, in different metal sub-genres, which means that Chaos Rising teams are constantly composing, recording and mixing. These girls are innovating fast, exemplifying how musicians are networking to adapt and create amidst current challenges.