CHAOS RISING To Release "Army Of Chaos" Music Video This Friday

Still riding high on the success of their double album release, international all-female metal collective Chaos Rising is back with their twenty-sixth single and video this Friday.

"Army Of Chaos" is a classic Judas Priest-style heavy metal anthem, showcasing the powerhouse vocals of Melani Hess (Argentina). With music by Chaos Rising founder Stéphanie Nolf (France), who also plays guitar, drums are from Berit Behnke (Germany), bass by Sarah Zahnd (Switzerland), plus another amazing guitar solo from Australia’s Andrea Krakovska.

Chaos Rising is a unique project that brings together female metal musicians from across the globe. The girls recently released their double album, featuring 36 musicians from 18 countries and spanning metal subgenres. Order on Bandcamp.

The Singles tracklisting:

CD1: For The Head

"Silent Dasein"

"Cost Of Inaction"

"Thrive"

"Normalize"

"The Greatness Beyond"

"Lullabies Of Madness"

"The Line"

"Another Storm"

"Hybris"

"Media Control"

CD 2: For The Heart

"Prisoner"

"Hostile Eyes"

"Lost"

"No Weakness"

"Distress"

"Limbo"

"The Sinner"

"Last Breath"

"The Black Silhouette"

"The End Of Ignorance"