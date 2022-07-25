CHAOS RISING To Release "Still We Die" Single Video This Friday

International all-female metal collective, Chaos Rising, will release a new video, "Still We Die", this Friday, July 29, with the single available across all digital platforms.

"Still We Die" is a melodic metalcore track featuring new Chaos Rising vocalist Aliki Katriou (Greece/NewZealand), a renowned metal vocal coach with an incredibly versatile range. Drums on this track are from Renee Cobcroft (Australia), with Chaos Rising regulars Tina Gruschwitz (Germany) and Catherine Fearns (Switzerland) on bass and guitar/piano respectively.

Founded by French multi-instrumentalist Stéphanie Nolf, Chaos Rising is a unique concept that brings together female metal musicians from across the globe. Since 2019 the project has gone from strength to strength, and Chaos Rising’s double album will be released in October. With CD and digital pre-orders opening very soon, watch this space, and in the meantime, enjoy this powerful metalcore anthem - the girls’ twenty-third single.