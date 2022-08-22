CHAOS RISING - Women's International Collaborative Metal Music Project Announces Upcoming Double Album

Chaos Rising have set October 14 as the release date for their new double album, The Singles.

"Our aim is to showcase women’s talents and fill the gaps in which women are underrepresented in metal. The ambitious model has so far resulted in twenty singles/video releases, spanning metal subgenres, and featuring thirty-five musicians from eighteen countries, including some of the biggest names in metal (eg. Britta Goertz - Critical Mess/Hiraes; Luana Dametto - Crypta/Nervosa; Silvia Pistolesi - Sudden Death). For a long time people had been asking ‘When will the Chaos Rising album be out?’ and we finally decided to release this showcase of all our work so far. The Singles is a double album, with one brutal LP and one melodic LP – this makes it a completely unique concept that demonstrates the evolution of our sound and the richness of metal music. Thanks to a successful crowdfunding campaign, we have been able to produce a limited edition double CD digipack which will be available from our Bandcamp page, and the album will of course also be available digitally via all major channels." - Chaos Rising

Formed in 2019 by French multi-instrumentalist Stéphanie Nolf (Unsafe, Syrinx), Chaos Rising is a collaborative international metal music project composed of women from all over the world who play, create, and share new songs in different metal styles. In a collaborative and inclusive spirit, Chaos Rising welcomes, encourages, and invites every female artist interested in metal music to be involved in any kind of aspect of CR music and project. Women are welcome to join by either playing, recording, designing album art, writing lyrics, working with album production or promotion.

"We publish a new song each month in different metal music styles: thrash, death, heavy, doom, symphonic, hard rock, hard core, brutal death, melodic metal... More than 40 artists already joined us. If you are interested in working with us, don't hesitate to contact us and share our work !!" - Chaos Rising

Pre-save here. Pre-order on Bandcamp.

The Singles tracklisting:

CD1: For The Head

"Silent Dasein"

"Cost Of Inaction"

"Thrive"

"Normalize"

"The Greatness Beyond"

"Lullabies Of Madness"

"The Line"

"Another Storm"

"Hybris"

"Media Control"

CD 2: For The Heart

"Prisoner"

"Hostile Eyes"

"Lost"

"No Weakness"

"Distress"

"Limbo"

"The Sinner"

"Last Breath"

"The Black Silhouette"

"The End Of Ignorance"

Chaos Rising members:

Stéphanie Nolf (France)

Catherine Fearns (Switzerland)

Tina Gruschwitz (Germany)

Mel Most (France)

Haniye Kian (Turkey/Iran)

Behnaz Ghavidel (Iran)

Silvia Pistolesi (Italy)

Francesca Mancini (Italy)

Barbara Teleki (Hungary)

Miss ScarRed (Germany)

Alessia Mercado (Switzerland)

Astrid Anayalation (USA)

Ely Kamyk (France)

Victoria Villareal (USA)

Corinna Kurschatke (Germany)

Siddhi Shah (India/Dubai)

Natalia Rozanova (Russia)

Ksenia Dolgorukova (Russia)

Pitchu Ferraz (Brazil)

Luana Dametto (Brazil)

Janaina Melo (Brazil)

Julia Sergent (Argentina)

Nicole Trinchero (Argentina)

Anika Ov Moseberg (Germany)

Mio Jager (Sweden)

Laura Bethge-Meyer (Germany)

Audrey Gardenat (France)

Keira Kenworthy (Australia)

Renee Cobcroft (Australia)

Elena Dergaus (Russia)

Imke von Helden (Germany)

Lisa Skuld (France)

Alexandra Lioness (Serbia)