CHARLIE BENANTE Performs PANTERA / ANTHRAX Songs With Seahawks Blue Thunder Drumline; Video, Photos

Charlie Benante (Pantera, Anthrax) performed with the Seahawks Blue Thunder drumline yesterday (Sunday, January 8) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. They performed Pantera's "Walk" and Anthrax'x "Indians", and video and photos can be found below.

Says Charlie: "Had a great experience playing with the @seahawks @bluethunderdrumline - thank you to everyone for making this happen. @keithrousu you are a drummer’s drummer and you get it. You put together a great drum line I enjoyed hanging and talking with everyone and even learned a trick or 2. They wanted to play Indians and Walk and I was more than happy to play those with them. The #seattle Rain sucked but we got through it and the Seahawks won. Thank you @brando.wright and @hard89 for making this happen #football #grunge #touchdown #fandom #gimmetheball @panteraofficial @anthrax thanks to @carlaharvey for the video."









