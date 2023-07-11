CHEAP TRICK Announce New Run Of US Tour Dates In October

Cheap Trick have announced a new string of US tour dates in October this year. Ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, July 12 with code CTLIVE.

All dates are listed below, and ticket links can be found here.

Tour dates:

October

2 - Gillioz Theatre - Springfield, MO

3 - Orpheum Theater - Omaha, NE

5 - Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts - Salina, KS

6 - Sioux City Orpheum - Sioux City, IA

8 - Pikes Peak Center - Colorado Springs, CO

9 - Revel Entertainment Center - Albuquerque, NM

11 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

12 - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort - Las Vegas, NV

14 - Pechanga Resort & Casino - Temecula, CA

15 - Fox Theater - Bakersfield, CA

18 - Warnors Theatre - Fresno, CA

19 - Gallo Center For the Arts - Modesto, CA

21 - Gold Country Casino and Hotel - Oroville, CA

22 - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino - Reno, NV