CHEAP TRICK Announce New Run Of US Tour Dates In October

July 11, 2023, an hour ago

Cheap Trick have announced a new string of US tour dates in October this year. Ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, July 12 with code CTLIVE.

All dates are listed below, and ticket links can be found here.

Tour dates:

October
2 - Gillioz Theatre - Springfield, MO
3 - Orpheum Theater - Omaha, NE
5 - Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts - Salina, KS
6 - Sioux City Orpheum - Sioux City, IA
8 - Pikes Peak Center - Colorado Springs, CO
9 - Revel Entertainment Center - Albuquerque, NM
11 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ
12 - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort - Las Vegas, NV
14 - Pechanga Resort & Casino - Temecula, CA
15 - Fox Theater - Bakersfield, CA
18 - Warnors Theatre - Fresno, CA
19 - Gallo Center For the Arts - Modesto, CA
21 - Gold Country Casino and Hotel - Oroville, CA
22 - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino - Reno, NV



