CHEAP TRICK’s DAXX NIELSEN Partners With ROCK’N Vodka

Daxx Nielsen, the drummer for the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame band Cheap Trick, is officially partnered with ROCK'N Vodka.

Daxx will be making appearances and going to celebrity events for ROCK'N, will participate in bottle signing and meet and greets, and will be actively promoting the brand while on tour.

This past year's tour and festivals included Rod Stewart, ZZ Top, Stone Temple Pilots, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and more. His connections and influence will be a major asset for the brand. ROCK'N Vodka is now co-owned by two of the four active Cheap Trick members.

Head to startengine.com to invest in ROCK’N Vodka.