Chicago’s Legions Of Metal VI – Lineup Finalized, Tickets On Sale
January 12, 2024, 45 minutes ago
The great Midwest showcase for emerging metal bands, as well as established acts, returns to Reggies, in Chicago, the weekend of May 3/4. Unlike many of the smaller events, Legions allows single day purchases, as well as an after 9 PM ticket, to just take in the headliners.
There are two stages: the main stage, in a secluded club, and the Joint stage, a small set-up in the next-door bar/restaurant, which remains open (and FREE!) for the entire event. Basically, there's no excuse NOT to attend, if you're anywhere near Chi-town, that weekend.
The complete line-up has been announced, with the youngsters Unleash The Archers, headlining Friday, supported by Striker, while Saturday offers something for the older sect: Watchtower headlining, plus Hirax. While doors open at 5 PM on Friday and 3 PM on Saturday, actual set times will be announced, closer to the date.
Purchase tickets at ticketweb.com.
Friday Main Stage:
Unleash The Archers
Striker
Greyhawk
Tower Hill
Owlbear
Lycanthro
Friday Joint Stage:
Theandric
Dysplacer
Perennial Quest
Olathia
Saturday Main Stage:
Watchtower
Hirax
Dawnbringer
Stress Angel
Night Cobra
Mean Mistreater
Midnight Vice
Fer De Lance
Saturday Joint Stage:
Leather Duchess
Mourn The Light
Viperwitch
Ice Howl
Devolution