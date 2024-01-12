Chicago’s Legions Of Metal VI – Lineup Finalized, Tickets On Sale

January 12, 2024, 45 minutes ago

news heavy metal legions of metal vi

Chicago’s Legions Of Metal VI – Lineup Finalized, Tickets On Sale

The great Midwest showcase for emerging metal bands, as well as established acts, returns to Reggies, in Chicago, the weekend of May 3/4. Unlike many of the smaller events, Legions allows single day purchases, as well as an after 9 PM ticket, to just take in the headliners. 

There are two stages: the main stage, in a secluded club, and the Joint stage, a small set-up in the next-door bar/restaurant, which remains open (and FREE!) for the entire event. Basically, there's no excuse NOT to attend, if you're anywhere near Chi-town, that weekend. 

The complete line-up has been announced, with the youngsters Unleash The Archers, headlining Friday, supported by Striker, while Saturday offers something for the older sect: Watchtower headlining, plus Hirax. While doors open at 5 PM on Friday and 3 PM on Saturday, actual set times will be announced, closer to the date.

Purchase tickets at ticketweb.com.

Friday Main Stage:
Unleash The Archers
Striker
Greyhawk
Tower Hill
Owlbear
Lycanthro

Friday Joint Stage:
Theandric
Dysplacer
Perennial Quest
Olathia

Saturday Main Stage:
Watchtower
Hirax
Dawnbringer
Stress Angel
Night Cobra
Mean Mistreater
Midnight Vice
Fer De Lance

Saturday Joint Stage:
Leather Duchess
Mourn The Light
Viperwitch
Ice Howl
Devolution



Featured Video

STRIGAMPIRE - "Sold Our Soul"

STRIGAMPIRE - "Sold Our Soul"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources