Chicago’s Legions Of Metal VI – Lineup Finalized, Tickets On Sale

The great Midwest showcase for emerging metal bands, as well as established acts, returns to Reggies, in Chicago, the weekend of May 3/4. Unlike many of the smaller events, Legions allows single day purchases, as well as an after 9 PM ticket, to just take in the headliners.

There are two stages: the main stage, in a secluded club, and the Joint stage, a small set-up in the next-door bar/restaurant, which remains open (and FREE!) for the entire event. Basically, there's no excuse NOT to attend, if you're anywhere near Chi-town, that weekend.

The complete line-up has been announced, with the youngsters Unleash The Archers, headlining Friday, supported by Striker, while Saturday offers something for the older sect: Watchtower headlining, plus Hirax. While doors open at 5 PM on Friday and 3 PM on Saturday, actual set times will be announced, closer to the date.

Purchase tickets at ticketweb.com.

Friday Main Stage:

Unleash The Archers

Striker

Greyhawk

Tower Hill

Owlbear

Lycanthro

Friday Joint Stage:

Theandric

Dysplacer

Perennial Quest

Olathia

Saturday Main Stage:

Watchtower

Hirax

Dawnbringer

Stress Angel

Night Cobra

Mean Mistreater

Midnight Vice

Fer De Lance

Saturday Joint Stage:

Leather Duchess

Mourn The Light

Viperwitch

Ice Howl

Devolution