Chicago’s THE OUTFIT Release New Album Go

Chicago rock band The Outfit have released their new album, entitled Go. This is the band’s third studio album, following Viking in 2020. Go was engineered by Chicago music veteran Matt Mercado at Sonic Palace Studios in Oak Park, Illinois. Mixing was handled in Los Angeles by Grammy nominated, multi-Platinum producer and mixer Ulrich Wild (Pantera, Static-X, White Zombie, Deftones, and Breaking Benjamin).

Listen to Go here.

Guitarist Matt Nawara says, “What I like about the album is the diversity we put into it. Each song stands on its own. From the aesthetic feel of ‘The Arrival of Jane’ to the hard rock push of ‘Go,’ there is a song for everyone.”

Go features nine tracks, including the Billboard charting single “Monster,” as well as the standout tracks “Big Eyes” and “Arrival Of Jane.”

For fans of traditional media, The Outfit have physical CDs of Go available. There are also limited edition signed copies while supplies last.

Tracklisting:

“Monster”

“Arrival Of Jane”

“Big Eyes”

“Mountain”

“Elo Kiddies”

“Go”

“Fire Eye”

“You Say”

“God Save The Queen”

The Outfit live:

May

18 – Aurora, IL – Patriots Fest

August

3 – Carpentersville, IL – Rock The Fox Music Fest

More dates to be added.

The Outfit is:

Andy Mitchell - Vocals

Matt Nawara - Lead Guitar

Mark Nawara - Drums

Mike Gorman - Bass