Chile's SOBERNOT Drop "Across The Toxic Dew" Music Video

Chilean metalheads, Sobernot, have released a video for their new single, "Across The Toxic Dew". Watch below.

"Across The Toxic Dew" is the new single from Destroy, the second full-length studio album by the quartet from Santiago - released on July 7, 2022 - that led them to be featured in the January 2023 issue of the legendary European magazine Metal Hammer Germany, and achieving their first nomination as Best Metal Artist at the Pulsar Awards, a Chilean musical award, which has become one of the most prestigious and wanted in the country over the past years.

"Across The Toxic Dew" video portraits an intense story featuring an evil lady and her prey, along with the band playing the song in an incredible location, all under the lens of prominent Chilean filmmaker Erwin Scheel.

Guitarist Pablo La’Ronde adds: "This is the song where we wanted to expand our limits and make a heartbreaking ballad in our own style. Without a question it’s the song that we enjoyed recording in the studio the most. There are 12-string guitars, piano, percussion, and many hidden details for you, so listen carefully!"