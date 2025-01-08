CHRIS BOLTENDAHL On GRAVE DIGGER's 45th Anniversary Tour Guests VICTORY - "A Band I Can Watch Every Night On My Own Tour"; Video

2025 will see German metal institution, Grave Digger, celebrate its 45th anniversary. The band's tour kicks off on January 16, and in the video below, Chris Boltendahl talks about the tour, and special guests Victory:

Founded in 1980 in Gladbeck, Grave Digger set out to conquer the world; who would have thought that 45 years later Grave Digger would be one of the most important, consistent and influential metal bands from Germany.

With the release of their ground-breaking debut Heavy Metal Breakdown in 1984, an unprecedented career began that will find its logical continuation with their forthcoming, 23rd studio album, Bone Collector, slated for a release on January 17 via ROAR!

Produced, mixed and mastered by Chris Boltendahl, optically set in scene by Brazilian artist Wanderley Perna, this is a work of art that heralds a new era.

“Here it is at last, our new studio album, true to the motto: #gravediggeroldschool. With Tobi Kersting in the band, we have focused on the essentials of our sound again after many years with numerous concept albums: Concise straightforward metal songs that burn themselves into your brain stems after the first listen. Bone Collector doesn't sound like off-the-shelf stuff, but highly energetic, fresh and you'll notice that we had a lot of fun with the songs. We're looking forward to your reaction, the release of the album in January and 45 years of Grave Digger live with you,” states Boltendahl.

Bone Collector will be released as a CD digipak, picture vinyl, colored marbled vinyl, RPM exclusive splatter vinyl and digitally. At the RPM & ROAR Mailorder Shop, the limited splatter vinyl and the digipak are also available as a bundle with the exclusive “Old School” shirt. Pre-order here.

Bone Collector tracklisting:

"Bone Collector"

"The Rich The Poor The Dying"

"Kingdom Of Skulls"

"The Devil’s Serenade"

"Killing Is My Pleasure"

"Mirror Of Hate"

"Riders Of Doom"

"Made Of Madness"

"Graveyard Kings"

"Forever Evil & Buried Alive"

"Whispers Of The Damned"

"The Devil's Serenade" video:

"Killing Is My Pleasure" visualizer:

"Kingdom Of Skulls" video:

For Grave Digger concert tickets, head here.

Grave Digger is:

Chris Boltendahl (Vocals)

Jens Becker (Bass)

Tobias Kersting (Guitar)

Marcus Kniep (Drums)

(Photo - Jens Howorka)