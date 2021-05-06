CHRIS CORNELL: Life, Death & Money Airs This Sunday On Reelz

Chris Cornell: Life, Death & Money airs Sunday, May 9 at 9 PM, ET/PT on Reelz. A trailer can be found below.

In May 2017, legendary frontman, Chris Cornell, died by suicide. In part one of an estate war, Cornell’s widow, Vicky Cornell, and ex-wife, Susan Silver, are fighting over his $20 million fortune. Specifically, Silver is seeking money for their daughter Lillian’s college tuition, even though she allegedly dropped out of school. Meanwhile, in part two of the estate war, Vicky Cornell and the surviving members of Soundgarden are ensnared in an ugly legal dispute that threatens a possible final album by the Seattle grunge titans.

Go to reelz.com/ to find Reelz in your area.