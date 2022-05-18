CHRIS CORNELL's Widow, SOUNDGARDEN Bandmates Pay Tribute To Singer On 5th Anniversary Of His Death

Chris Cornell's widow, Vicky Cornell, as well as his former Soundgarden bandmates, have paid tribute to the late vocalist on the 5th anniversary of his passing. Cornell was found dead in his Detroit hotel room on May 18, 2017. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging.

Vicky Cornell's statement, issued on May 17, reads in part: "5 years ago today, would be the worst day of our lives. It would be the last time Chris would hug & kiss us, the last time he’d walk out our front door. The last time he’d wave goodbye to us from the car. The last time we’d ever see him.

5 years ago tonight, Chris would take the stage for the last time. It was his final show, his final performance - but nobody knew it at the time. I’ve seen the quote “you never know when the last time will be the last time” and that rings way too true. If you told me before he went on the stage that fateful night, the night would end this way - I would never have believed you. Nobody who knew Chris would. In our lifetime everything has a last time - but in the moment, you never know it will be the last time - till you are looking back. Chris lived in the moment and took nothing for granted. We forget how fragile life is, how fluid relationships are and how things can change in a minute. Never miss an opportunity to tell somebody you love them- Chris told us every single day."

Soundgarden wrote: "Chris, Five years we have missed you. You have love. You have peace. You have eternity. Love and peace for all of Soundgarden's brothers and sisters. XOSG."



