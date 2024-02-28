CHRIS SLADE "Would've Been Interested" In Touring With AC/DC Again - "I Can't Walk, But I Can Play Drums," He Jokes; Audio

AC/DC are set to embark on their first tour in eight years. On drums will be Matt Laug, who first appeared with the band at last September's Power Trip festival at the Empire Polo Club grounds in the heart of the California desert.

Said AC/DC, "We are thrilled to finally announce the 'Power Up' European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff. The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there."

Former AC/DC drummer Chris Slade, who appeared at the Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp held in Los Angeles over President’s Day Weekend (February 15-18), guests on the new episode of Rock Camp: The Podcast, with hosts David Fishof, Britt Lightning and Miles Schuman.

Asked if would have still been interested in hitting the road with AC/DC, Slade responds: "Of course, I know I would've done it. I can't walk, but I can play drums (laughs). I don't think Angus believes that, but who knows? I'd probably play it more like Phil (Rudd) does these days, not like Chris Slade did in the '90s. I would've been interested, definitely. But that's the way it rolls, you know."

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp organizers recently issued a message in regards to the recent "camp" featuring Chris Slade, Nancy Wilson of Heart, and the dynamic DeLeo Brothers from Stone Temple Pilots

