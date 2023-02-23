CHROME WAVES Launch "The Nail" Single And Music Video

Midwest post-black metal operatives, Chrome Waves, have released the second single and music video from their forthcoming album. Check out “The Nail” now at all streaming/download platforms, and watch the video below.

“I feel like every one of our albums ends up having an oddball track. Not that the song is out of place from the others, but it tends to push the boundaries of what we're totally comfortable with at the time of recording,” explains guitarist and band founder Jeff Wilson. “That track this time around was, ‘The Nail.’ We wanted to try some new instrumentation for this record, but this almost has an Alice in Chains goes country vibe in the first half, before retreating into utter chaos when Mac Gollehon shows up with a trumpet solo... some definite firsts for the band."

“The Nail” follows “Under The Weight Of ABillion Souls", which was the first taste of new music, from the band's forthcoming album. Combining key elements of Chrome Waves’ sound, you’ll be entranced by the traditional and modern black metal aspects, while venturing into more ambient and alternative moments that pull you in balancing the light and darkness of their sound.

Chrome Waves will release their new album, Earth Will Shed Its Skin, on April 28 via M-Theory Audio. Engineered by Jeff Wilson and Tyler Watkins, with Tyler handling mixing and mastering. The artwork was created by Valnoir/Metastazis (Alcest, Amorphis, Behemoth, Ulver).

The album will be available on CD and two variant formats of limited vinyl, 250 copies on Blue Jay Splatter for the US, and 250 Clear & Silver color-in-color for UK/EU. Pre-order/pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

"Forward"

"Under The Weight"

"The Long Rope"

"What Desperate Looks Like"

"The Nail"

"Broken"

"Under The Weight Of A Billion Souls" video: