CHROME WAVES Sign To M-Theory Audio; Band Releases "Under The Weight Of A Billion Souls" Single And Music Video

M-Theory Audio announces that Midwest post-black metal operatives, Chrome Waves, are the latest talent to collaborate with the label to bring you more new music. Beginning the relationship, the band presents new single and music video for “Under The Weight Of A Billion Souls”. The video can be viewed below.

“In an age of 360 deals and ‘in perpetuity’ clauses, I wasn’t sure that Chrome Waves would have much interest in working with a label,” explains guitarist Jeff Wilson. “With our overwhelming need for first-class international distribution and finding them to have an extremely artist-friendly approach, we were so lucky to find M-Theory Audio. Marco has an impeccable history in the metal community and we can’t wait to get to work with him and his team in 2023.”

“Under The Weight Of A Billion Souls” is the first taste of new music from next year’s anticipated full-length opus. Combining key elements of Chrome Waves’ sound, you’ll be entranced by the traditional and modern black metal aspects, while venturing into more ambient and alternative moments that pull you in balancing the light and darkness of their sound.

“The first single has one particular theme and was written with it in mind - responsibility towards your fellow man,” notes singer/guitarist James Benson. “Humanity as a whole and its greed and ability to hyper focus on only our small “tribe” and remain in echo chambers with social media while our neighbors suffer through turmoil in front of our blinded ways, and those with resources make no changes to help millions in poverty. It is a stark vision of our future collapse.”

While Chrome Waves formed in 2010 as a project amongst friends, guitarist Jeff Wilson continues what was begun before The Atlas Moth’s Stavros Giannopoulos became too busy and Gates of Slumber drummer Bob Fouts’ unexpected passing. Through a series of several self-released single, EP and album releases Chrome Waves have built a reputation through music, live shows and critical response from various publications to cement themselves an appreciation and uniqueness that sets the band apart from many in the scene. In 2018 Jeff, whose resume includes work with Abigail Williams, Wolvhammer and Nachtmystium, with a full-time focus to concentrate on Chrome Waves teamed up with Amiensus’ James Benson on guitar, vocals and synth in aim to continue their vision adding in Nachtmystium bassist Zion Meagher to the core a couple years later. Drummer Garry Naples of Novembers Doom, Wolvhammer and Hatemonger performs drums on next spring’s anticipated release.

More information on Chrome Waves and the upcoming album release will be revealed in the weeks to come.