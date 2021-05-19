CHTHONIC's Megaport 2021 Concert Streaming In Full; Video

Video of Chthonic’s full performance from Taiwan’s Megaport Festival in March is available for streaming below. Chthonic's live album and video, Chthonic Megaport 2021, is out today.

Fans who missed symphonic extreme metal masters Chthonic’s triumphant return to the stage to headline Taiwan’s massive Megaport Festival in March will have the opportunity to experience the show with the release of the Chthonic Megaport 2021 live album and video.

Chthonic Megaport 2021 is available digitally and as a special limited “anti-epidemic bundle” including a physical CD, Chthonic medical-quality mask, a Chthonic mask lanyard, large and small Chthonic mask containers and a small Chthonic spray can for sanitizer will be available. Order here.

After making history by successfully managing the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan was able to move forward with the Megaport Festival, the first large-scale rock festival since the unprecedented global lockdown. Taking place March 27-28 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, the festival featured more than 100 artists on 10 stages. Founded in 2006 by Chthonic’s Freddy Lim, who left the organizing team after being elected as a member of Taiwanese Parliament in 2016, Megaport Festival attracts tens of thousands of people every year, with this year’s festival selling out its 20,000 tickets within five minutes. For their performance, Chthonic was joined by Audrey Tang, a longtime Chthonic fan who currently holds the seat of Digital Minister in Taiwan's cabinet.

“I felt very excited and grateful when I stood on the stage,” Lim says. “I cherished the connection between the crowd and me, and I also wanted to cheer up the people around the world who watched the show through the live broadcast so much.”

Lim also used the Megaport appearance as an excuse to reclaim his once-fit body, which he shows off on the album’s cover and in the “Set Fire to the Island” video. “I have always been fit in the past,” he says. “But after entering politics and having a baby, I didn't have enough time to exercise, so I was a little out of shape. Last year I promised the fans that if the Megaport Festival was held as scheduled, I will get my fit body back and take off my shirt in this show. So, I take off my shirt later in the song! Good to have my fit body back!”