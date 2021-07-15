CINDERELLA Guitarist JEFF LABAR Passes At Age 58 - "Heavy Hearts Cannot Begin To Describe The Feeling Of Losing Our Brother"

Metal Sludge has confirmed what was initially dismissed as a cruel rumour, that Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar has passed away at age 58. According to the update, found here, LaBar’s son Sebastian LaBar confirmed this news with a post via social media with the following message:

“So I just got the call… Jeff LaBar, my father, my hero, my idol, passed away today. I’m currently at a loss for words. I love you pop!”

According to a TMZ report, Jeff's first wife, Gaile LaBar-Bernhardt, found him dead Wednesday inside his apartment in Nashville. He had gone off the grid for a few days, with friends and family unable to reach him. The cause of death remains unclear.

Jeff's bandmates Tom Keifer, Eric Brittingham and Fred Coury have issued the following statement:

"Heavy hearts cannot begin to describe the feeling of losing our brother Jeff. The bond between us over decades of creating music and touring the world is something that we as a band uniquely shared. Those memories with Jeff will be forever alive in our hearts. It's unimaginable that one of our band brothers has left us.

We're sending his wife Debinique, his son Sebastian, family, and friends our deepest condolences.

Jeff's memory and music will be with us forever.

We all — band, family and management — appreciate the overwhelming outpouring of love. Rest in peace, Jeff."

Jeff LaBar performed on all four Cinderella albums in the band's catalogue: Night Songs (1986), Long Cold Winter (1988), Heartbreak Station (1990), Still Climbing (1994). The band went on an indefinite hiatus in 1995 after Still Climbing failed to chart but reunited sporadically in the years that followed for tours and live shows. In an interview from 2016, LaBar admitted to having a substance abuse problem with alcohol for years, and blamed it for Cinderella's inactivity.