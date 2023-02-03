CLASSLESS ACT Pay Homage To DAVID BOWIE With Double A-Side Single; "All The Young Dudes" / "Starman" Out Now

There’s a starman waiting in the sky

He’d like to come and meet us

But he thinks he’d blow our minds

There’s a starman waiting in the sky

He’s told us not to blow it

‘Cause he knows it’s all worthwhile...

- David Bowie, "Starman"

With the David Bowie documentary “Moonage Daydream” shortlisted as Best Documentary for the 2023 Academy Awards, Classless Act, one of the hottest new rock bands to emerge in 2022, pays tribute to Bowie with its double-A-side digital single, “All The Young Dudes” and “Starman”. The tracks are available via all DSPs today via Better Noise Music. Click here to stream both "All The Young Dudes" and "Starman". Also streaming below.

“When we learned there was a documentary about the creative, spiritual and musical journey of the great David Bowie, we wanted to pay our tribute, acknowledge his genius, his artistry, his influence and our gratitude to him,” said band vocalist Derek Day. “We’ve always had a few cover songs in our set; in the beginning, it was out of necessity as we didn’t have enough of our own songs. Now it’s our choice. Whether it was Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, Guns N’ Roses, Queen, or many others, they represent a road map of our influences, our roots…and how we’ve gotten ‘here’ musically. David Bowie played a major role."

Twenty-twenty-two was a true break-out year for Classless Act. The band - Day, guitarists Dane Pieper and Griffin Tucker, bassist Franco Gravante, and Chuck McKissock on drums - toured the US with Dorothy on her Spring "Gifts From The Holy Ghost" trek, released its debut album, Welcome To The Show, in June, receiving rave press reviews from North America to the UK and Europe, South America and Australia, hit the North American road in July on the summer’s biggest tour, The Stadium Tour, opening for Motley Crüe and Def Leppard, split the month of December between supporting Giovannie and The Hired Guns, and their own headline dates on its “The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year,” and wrapped up the year with the release of Welcome To The Acoustic Show EP, that featured stripped-down versions of five songs from their album.

As BraveWords’ Jonathan Smith wrote about Classless Act in his Stadium Tour review, “Led by highly charismatic and off-the-wall frontman Derek Day, who could be best described as a composite of Robert Plant’s high-end brilliance, Roger Daltry’s power, Axl Rose’s grittiness, and David Lee Roth’s stage presence, their comparatively short set, set the air ablaze.”

(Photo - Glen LeFerman)